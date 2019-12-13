Ripple's XRP price is trading in the green by some 0.50% in the session on Friday.

XRP/USD is running towards its fifth consecutive session in the red, with a lack of reversal signs.

The price has been moving within a narrow range since falling from mid-late November.

XRP/USD weekly chart

The critical weekly support area is a danger of giving way to the bears, which could see a fast drop below $0.2000.

XRP/USD daily chart

The price via the daily has formed a daily top pattern, at risk of breaching the neckline at $0.2150.

Spot rate: 0.2200

Relative change: +0.50%

High: 0.2199

Low: 0.2153