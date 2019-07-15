Ripple’s partner Santander bank new UK and Poland payment corridor launched

Customers in the UK and Poland to send $10,000 euros per day using One Pay FX.

The new corridor is a huge step for the bank and for Ripple’s adoption too.

One Pay FX, a banking application powered by Ripple for Spanish banking giant Santander has added another payment corridor between the United States and Poland. An upgrade completed on the app last week enabled instant funds transfer between the two countries but only went live after the official announcement.

Marcus Treacher, the senior VP of customer success at Ripple said on Twitter that launch was “great to see this important payment corridor go live”.

Read Also: Ripple market overview: XRP/USD lock-step trading stalls under $0.32

At the moment, customers both regions have the capacity to send and receive up to 10,000 euros with zero transaction fees. Following the launch in April 2018, One Pay FX was available to customers in Brazil and Spain. The new corridor is a huge step for the bank and for Ripple’s adoption too.

The executive chairman of Banco Santander Ana Botín had said in a statement in April: