PayPal’s PYUSD is compliant with DFS NewYork, will be the only stablecoin accepted by the platform

- PayPal’s executives said in an interview that PYUSD is currently compliant with the regulations of DFS, New York.
- PYUSD will comply with other relevant regulations issued by the United States later.
- The stablecoin will become the only stable currency accepted by PayPal for remittance, B2B payments and digital goods, worldwide.
PayPal’s stablecoin is focused on promoting the transition from legal tender currencies to web3, through its bank connections and wider payment applications. In a recent interview on the Unchained podcast, PayPal’s SVP of Blockchain, José Fernández da Ponte told host Laura Shin that PYUSD will be the only stablecoin currency accepted by PayPal.
PayPal’s stablecoin PYUSD to achieve wider payment applications
PayPal’s José Fernández da Ponte told reporter Laura Shin in an interview that PYUSD, PayPal’s stablecoin was launched to make the transition from legal tender currencies to web3 easier through the firm’s network of banks and financial institutions.
PYUSD will find its utility in wider payment applications within the PayPal ecosystem. The stablecoin will become the only stable currency accepted by PayPal. PYUSD will find applications in PayPal’s ecosystem.
According to the comments made at the podcast, PYUSD will be used in remittance, Business-to-Business (B2B) payments and digital goods. Experts in the crypto community are debating whether PayPal’s stablecoin will replace USD Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).
PYUSD currently complies with the regulations of DFS
PayPal’s stablecoin PYUSD is compliant with the New York Department of Financial Services (DFS). Executives revealed that PayPal will comply with the relevant regulations issued by the United States later.
The stablecoin project will focus on compliance in different regions.
PayPal’s stablecoin is fully regulated and supported. The firm operates out of New York and since the issuer is Paxos, the token has received approval from the New York DFS. PYUSD is compliant with the department’s rigorous rules around KYC (Know Your Customer) and anti-money laundering measures.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
