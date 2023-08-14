PayPal’s PYUSD is compliant with DFS NewYork, will be the only stablecoin accepted by the platform

Share:

PayPal’s executives said in an interview that PYUSD is currently compliant with the regulations of DFS, New York.

PYUSD will comply with other relevant regulations issued by the United States later.

The stablecoin will become the only stable currency accepted by PayPal for remittance, B2B payments and digital goods, worldwide.

PayPal’s stablecoin is focused on promoting the transition from legal tender currencies to web3, through its bank connections and wider payment applications. In a recent interview on the Unchained podcast, PayPal’s SVP of Blockchain, José Fernández da Ponte told host Laura Shin that PYUSD will be the only stablecoin currency accepted by PayPal.

PayPal’s stablecoin PYUSD to achieve wider payment applications

PayPal’s José Fernández da Ponte told reporter Laura Shin in an interview that PYUSD, PayPal’s stablecoin was launched to make the transition from legal tender currencies to web3 easier through the firm’s network of banks and financial institutions.

PYUSD will find its utility in wider payment applications within the PayPal ecosystem. The stablecoin will become the only stable currency accepted by PayPal. PYUSD will find applications in PayPal’s ecosystem.

According to the comments made at the podcast, PYUSD will be used in remittance, Business-to-Business (B2B) payments and digital goods. Experts in the crypto community are debating whether PayPal’s stablecoin will replace USD Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).

PYUSD currently complies with the regulations of DFS

PayPal’s stablecoin PYUSD is compliant with the New York Department of Financial Services (DFS). Executives revealed that PayPal will comply with the relevant regulations issued by the United States later.

The stablecoin project will focus on compliance in different regions.

PayPal’s stablecoin is fully regulated and supported. The firm operates out of New York and since the issuer is Paxos, the token has received approval from the New York DFS. PYUSD is compliant with the department’s rigorous rules around KYC (Know Your Customer) and anti-money laundering measures.