Ripple (XRP) News: DNA Scientist claims XRP could reach $1,000 if Trump makes this $34 Trillion move

XRP price prodded above the $3.15 mark on Friday, up 13% since Trump’s inauguration. Speculations around US adoption of cryptocurrency for strategic reserve has sparked optimistic predictions among market watchers.

XRP price holds firm above $3 as Trump catalysts kick-in

Having run a crypto-friendly manifesto, President Donald Trump’s administration has been a major talking point among digital asset traders over the last three months.

This is especially true among Ripple (XRP) investors and a handful of privacy-focused tokens that came under intense scrutiny during the Biden administration.

In the days leading up to the inauguration, Ripple Co-founder Brad Garlinghouse confirmed his attendance at a Mar-a-Lago dinner with President Trump, heightening market speculations of the firm's positive links to the administration.

As expected, XRP's price reacted positively as President Trump leaned aggressively towards the crypto sector, launching memes, pardoning Ross Ulbricht, and appointing key figures like Paul Atkins as SEC Chair and David Sacks as Crypto Czar.

Ripple (XRP) Price Action, January 24, 2025 | Source: TradingView

The chart above shows XRP's price moving up 13% since the inauguration, rising from $2.80 on Monday to hit $3.20 at press time on Friday.

These developments have evidently boosted investor confidence in XRP, as the Trump administration's pro-crypto stance suggests potential favorable regulatory frameworks ahead.

DNA Scientist, Dr Horace issues $1,000 prediction if Trump replaces Bitcoin with XRP for US strategic reserve

Market watchers are optimistic that continued support from the highest levels of government could further propel XRP price in the coming months.

However, those speculations heightened on Friday as Dr Horace Drew, an Australian DNA Scientist, and recognized figure within the global XRP community issued bold price prediction targets for the Ripple-backed coin under Trump’s Presidency.

Known online by his pseudonym “Red Collie,” Drew's latest bold predictions ties XRP’s meteoric rise to President Trump’s potential crypto policy maneuvers.

In a series of viral tweets, Dr. Drew suggested that Trump may opt to use XRP, instead of Bitcoin, for the U.S. Strategic Reserve. By his reasoning, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) may incur considerable costs purchase BTC, which would further increase the $34 trillion federal debt. Meanwhile, by adpoting XRP, the goverment could expropriate Ripple’s escrowed XRP holdings—currently held by the SEC under litigation—effectively bypassing that financial burden.

Drew speculated that as XRP’s value skyrocketed from its current $3.15 level to as much as $1,000, the U.S. could cancel its federal debt entirely while generating surplus funds for other initiatives.

“Trump is cunning like a fox,” Drew remarked, pointing to multiple “tells” that suggest Ripple’s deeper involvement in government-level strategies.

Among his claims:

Ripple Board Member Rosie Rios, whose signature graces U.S. $100 bills, reportedly intends to work closely with Trump.

Donald Trump Jr. 's crypto investments deliberately avoid XRP to prevent conflicts of interest.

The SEC’s legal battle with Ripple, which includes escrowed XRP as a potential penalty, hints at future government use.

Drew also cited Trump’s promises to eliminate the federal debt “right away” and cryptic posts from Ripple-affiliated communities referencing the $34 trillion figure.

However, market watchers remain cautious of the legal complexities and geopolitical risks associated with XRP’s adoption at such a scale.

While Dr. Drew’s projections are largely speculative, Nonetheless, Drew’s prediction underscores growing optimism within the “Ripple Army” as Trump’s administration kicks off.

