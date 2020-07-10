Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD ultimate rally to $0.30 impends

- Ripple’s impressive rally hits a wall at $0.21 lagging the anticipated run-up to $0.30.
- Consolidation is likely to take precedence even as XRP/USD remains pivotal at $0.20.
Ripple performed incredibly well this week, shifting attention back to the major cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin tried to follow the rally but was held back by the resistance at $9,450. Ethereum recovered significantly from the dip to $215 in June but stalled at $245. XRP/USD engaged the forward gears as it ground above key resistance zones at $0.1850, $0.1950 and $0.20.
The rally continued slightly above $0.21 but buyers lost the momentum towards $0.22. As reported, the formation of a rising wedge pattern sabotaged the rally, allowing sellers to come in for revenge. XRP/USD adjusted to $0.20 and has remained pivotal at this same level.
At the time of writing, ADA/USD is trading at $0.20. Ripple’s immediate upside is capped by the 50 SMA in the hourly timeframe. Most of the effort from the buyers is currently channeled towards containing the gains above $0.20. This will allow attention to shift back to $0.30 as buyers stage more attacks on resistance zones at $0.21, $0.23 and $0.25.
From a technical perspective, Ripple is poised to settle for consolidation mainly at $0.20. The RSI is moving sidelong at 48 but a negative inclination hints towards a growing bearish grip. Besides $0.20, other support areas include $ 0.19, $0.1850 and $0.1750.
The MACD seems to have found support at the midline. The bearish divergence has decreased, highlighting the presence of buying pressure. Generally, Ripple is likely to settle for consolidation ahead of the next breakout to $0.30.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
