Ripple Price Prediction: XRP ready to make a comeback as bulls target $0.7

- Ripple price is bounded inside an ascending triangle on the 30-minutes chart.
- Several on-chain and technical indicators have turned bullish in favor of the digital asset.
XRP, like the rest of the market, had a significant crash from its peak of $0.78 down to $0.456. The digital asset is currently trying to bounce back up, awaiting a clear breakout or breakdown from an ascending triangle on the 30-minutes chart.
Ripple price aims for $0.7 as indicators turn bullish
On the 30-minutes chart, the MACD has just turned bullish as Ripple price bounces off the lower boundary of the ascending triangle pattern. The upper trendline of the pattern stands at $0.574, and it’s the most critical resistance level.
XRP/USD 30-minutes chart
It seems that the trading volume is declining slowly, which indicates a potential breakout is happening soon. Cracking the resistance level at $0.574 can quickly drive Ripple price towards $0.7.
XRP Holders Distribution chart
Surprisingly, the number of whales holding between 1,000,000 and 10,000,000 coins has been rising significantly during this correction, from 1333 to 1339 in the past 48 hours, adding even more credence to the bullish outlook.
However, a breakdown below the lower boundary of the ascending triangle would be a notable bearish sign with the potential to push Ripple price towards $0.448, using the height of the pattern as a reference.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Corrections in bull markets can be seen as temporary setbacks
The cryptocurrency market is still painted in red nearly a day after the selloff was triggered by investors taking profits. Withdrawal services for cryptocurrencies and digital assets on OKEx exchange resumed on Thursday.
Bitcoin show signs of a dead cat bounce while investors hope for prompt recovery
Bitcoin is hovering around $17,000 after a heart-breaking sell-off to $16,200 on Thursday. However, the industry experts warn that the downside correction has just started.
Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK prepares for a 12% rebound to $14.5
Chainlink broke down under the ascending wedge pattern as predicted earlier in the week. The sharp drop almost hit $11 but the price rebounded immediately, stepping above $12.
EOS delisted from Binance P2P, recovery stalls on approach to $3
EOS hit the top at $3.89 on November 25, only to collapse to $2.66 on the next day amid the sell-off across the cryptocurrency market. By the time of writing, the token has recovered from the low to trade at $2.9.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC makes new yearly highs while its network activity looks worrisome
Bitcoin has lived through the best week since February 2018. The pioneer digital currency price gained over $2,000 in less than seven days. The bullish momentum allowed it to reach a new multi-year high of nearly $18,800, marking November 2020 one of the strongest bullish months ever.