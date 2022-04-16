Ripple price hit its highest level in a year and analysts have set a target of $1 for the altcoin.

The SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit has taken a turn in favor of the payment giant as the presiding Judge rules Hinman speech is no longer privileged.

Analysts have predicted a massive rally in the altcoin, and set new targets as XRP crosses resistance at $0.78.

Ripple’s long and ongoing lawsuit and a tussle between the SEC and the payment giant could close soon. Analysts have a bullish outlook on Ripple and predict an altcoin rally.

Ripple price rally could dwarf other altcoin

Ripple price is eyeing the $1 level after a significant recovery from its recent downtrend. The SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit has negatively influenced the sentiment among XRP holders for over a year now. The recent update, where presiding judge Sarah Netburn declared the William Hinman, former SEC director’s speech a document that all parties can access (no longer privileged), is considered a watershed moment for Ripple.

Ripple’s team of lawyers is positive of a win in the near future as the case draws to a close. The XRP community has awaited this update for the longest time; therefore, traders have a bullish sentiment.

XRP price recovered from its drop and crossed the resistance at $0.78. Analysts have evaluated the Ripple price trend and read a bullish signal on the 4-hour candlestick chart.

Ripple price is currently above the 200-day EMA at $0.78, and the 100-day EMA is holding steady against the 200, providing support to the altcoin. Bob Mason, crypto analyst, argues that narrowing the 50-day EMA on the 100-day EMA would bring a $0.80 target back in action.

FXStreet analysts believe Ripple price could make another attempt to hit $0.91. The $0.79 level is important to watch for a retracement on Ripple’s climb to the target, though the altcoin could face resistance at $0.80 and $0.91 on its way to $1.