Ripple price could move to greener pastures as Pornhub adds XRP as a payment option

- XRP price might finally see a bullish breakout after positive news.
- Pornhub has added XRP, BNB, USDC and DOGE as payment options.
- The uncertainty about Ripple’s situation over the SEC's lawsuit still has a strong effect on XRP.
XRP has lost over 60% of its value since November 24, 2020, after peaking at $0.78. The digital asset plummeted after the SEC sued Ripple, alleging that the company sold illegal securities to investors. On December 29, 2020, XRP price dropped to $0.173 but managed to recover and it’s currently trading at $0.288.
Pornhub adds support for XRP and other cryptocurrencies
In December 2020, Visa and Mastercard announced that they would be cutting ties with Pornhub amid several allegations about the platform allowing illegal videos to be uploaded. Mastercard was the first to drop Pornhub, followed by Visa.
Back in 2019, Paypal, the largest online payment system, also blocked Pornhub, which pushed the platform to accept a wide variety of digital currencies as payment options. Pornhub currently accepts over 10 different cryptocurrencies including XRP, DOGE, Monero, Verge, and others.
Can XRP price benefit from Pornhub’s announcement?
Although the announcement is quite new, it doesn’t seem that XRP price is reacting at all. The digital asset had a significant spike on January 19, jumping from $0.289 to $0.33 within two hours but 24 hours later dropped lower at $0.282.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
XRP has been trading sideways for the past two weeks and established a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart. XRP price is on the verge of a breakdown below $0.28, which would drive the digital asset down to $0.133.
On the other hand, if the bulls can hold the crucial support level at $0.28, XRP price can rise towards the upper trendline at $0.33. A breakout above this point would push it to a high of $0.51.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum cools off as miners book profits en masse, prices still look primed to rebound
Ethereum price reached $1,440 on Coinbase, a new all-time high before plummeting to a low of $1,234. It seems that ETH miners have been selling a lot in the past few weeks as their balances have dropped below 1 million ETH for the first time since the price hit $1,000.
Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT begins corrective downtrend towards $10
Polkadot had a massive run to its all-time high of $19.4 on January 16, reaching a market capitalization of $16 billion and placing itself as the 4th largest digital asset. DOT is still up by 60% in the past week despite the recent sell-off.
Ripple price could move to greener pastures as Pornhub adds XRP as a payment option
XRP has lost over 60% of its value since November 24, 2020, after peaking at $0.78. The digital asset plummeted after the SEC sued Ripple, alleging that the company sold illegal securities to investors.
Crypto enthusiasts' sentiment suggests Bitcoin price is far from a market top
Bitcoin price stalled after failing to break the resistance at $40,000. As reported earlier this week, JPMorgan & Chase strategists believe that BTC will retreat if it fails to hit levels above $40,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC price faces extreme volatility ahead of a new all-time high
Bitcoin had a wild run this week, dropping from a high of $41,350 to a low of 30,420 in less than 48 hours.