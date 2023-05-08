- Ripple price could drop an additional 10% amid bearish assertions from Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson
- Ripple price is down almost 10% in 24 hours, with indications of more losses to come after a sustained downtrend.
- The latest bearish inclination is fueled by Cardano founder’s negative assertions around XRP community, twisting his comments into a lie.
- Charles Hoskinson has invalidated the argument that the SEC is biased against Ripple.
- XRP could drop another 10% amid the negative development, worsened by broader market gloom.
Ripple (XRP) price remains bearish after breaking from a horizontal consolidation. The overall bearishness is attributed to the broader crypto market gloom and the pending case between Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). However, in a recent development, negative chatter between Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson and Ripple has reinvigorated the dark clouds above the remittance token.
Also Read: Pro-XRP attorney bashes the SEC, deems its regulatory approach on Ripple as an “unconstitutional shortcut”
Ripple price dark clouds thicken
Ripple price could suffer more losses following the latest tussle with Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson. Citing Hoskinson, “the XRP community manipulated my statement to a lie.” The following was his statement:
I said the concept that the entire SEC is united against Ripple by bribes from Ethereum insiders is a conspiracy. Given that now Coinbase, Kraken, Bittrex, Tron, and dozens of others have been hit, it seems more accurate than ever.
Hoskinson does not believe that the “entire” US SEC has received incentives to launch an attack on Ripple and XRP, citing conspiracy theory. The debate was called up by crypto influencer Stefan Huber, arguing that it was not a coincidence that former SEC official William Hinman gave a speech in 2018 alleging that Ethereum was not a security.
It is a ridiculous idea to claim Hinman's speech on Ethereum was pure coincidence. But anyone who claims that this scandal is just an absurd conspiracy must believe Hinman's policy and Clayton's backing was a mere happenstance. Which again is just a ridiculous idea.— Mr. Huber (@Leerzeit) May 8, 2023
According to Huber, Hinman’s assertions about Ethereum being a non-security and the regulator’s actions against Ripple resulted from collusion between Ethereum insiders Hinman and Jay Clayton (former SEC chair).
@IOHK_Charles said, It's an absurd conspiracy theory because it's just normal that the asset with the most powerful backers got a free pass. Which basically is the very conspiracy we point at. Lol— Mr. Huber (@Leerzeit) May 8, 2023
According to Hoskinson, circulating the belief that the whole SEC is united against Ripple is a conspiracy theory, calling out the XRP community for twisting his remarks. In support of his argument, the Cardano executive highlighted the regulator clamping down on other prominent names like Coinbase, Kraken, and Bittrex, thereby invalidating the idea that the SEC is only biased against Ripple.
With this, Hoskinson has darkened the clouds above the XRP ecosystem, which, coupled with the network’s ongoing legal tussle and the broader crypto market gloom, could solidify the downtrend for Ripple price.
Ripple price eyes a further 10% loss
Ripple price, recording $0.42 at the time of writing, is down almost 10% in the last 24 hours. However, the Hoskinson-infused bearishness could fuel another 10% drop. With dark clouds above the XRP ecosystem thickening, Ripple price could continue the downtrend.
Around the reignition of the Ripple v SEC conflict, XRP dropped below the critical support at $0.44. The remittance token now depends on critical support at $0.42. An increase in seller momentum below this level could see Ripple price revisit the March 21 lows around $0.37, denoting a 10% downswing from the current price.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, if XRP bulls and retail traders decide to buy the dip, the Ripple price could pull back. An increase in buying pressure could restore the remittance token above the critical level at $0.44 and facilitate a flight above the psychological $0.50 resistance level in a highly bullish case.
Nevertheless, the bearish outlook for Ripple price would be invalidated upon a daily candlestick close above $0.54.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance Coin price to tank 10% as Bitcoin withdrawal ban is lifted and then reinstated again
Binance Coin (BNB) price is having a manic Monday as traders are clearly not fans of The Bangles’ song. Price action in BNB slid lower in ASIA PAC trading right after Binance Holding lifted its ban on crypto withdrawals in Bitcoin.
Litecoin price out of time as 20% implosion is a clear and present danger for LTC
Litecoin (LTC) price is still hungover from a brutal weekend where bulls dropped the ball on pushing price action above the important 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
AAVE V3 deployment on Ethereum layer 2 METIS network unanimously approved
AAVE DAO’s recent proposal to deploy version 3 on the Ethereum mainnet got 100% unanimous support from its community. The proposal will bring METIS liquidity incentives to AAVE users over the next six months.
BNB price bullish outlook shakes as Binance battles FUD following Bitcoin withdrawal pause
Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, temporarily halted BTC withdrawals twice in the past 24 hours. This has fueled Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt among crypto market participants, and influencers are commenting that the exchange could be “going bust” soon.
Bitcoin: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.