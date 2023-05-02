Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC responds to uncertainty around traditional banking

- Bitcoin price is up 1.4% in the last 24 hours as US regional banks shares continue to plummet.
- Ethereum price is at an inflection point, rising almost 2% on Bitcoin’s call.
- Ripple price continues to suffer the waves of updates around its legal tussle with the SEC.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading with a bullish bias on the daily timeframe, after rising by a notable margin within the day. The uptick seems to have influenced Ethereum (ETH) price as well, which is also flashing green. Though premature to tell – as markets await the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) gathering on May 3- most signs point to a continued uptrend. This is amid the inverse proportion relationship shared between TradFi and DeFi.
Meanwhile, Ripple (XRP) price continues to weather chatter around ongoing class action lawsuit, with token holders reacting to pace-by-pace developments on Crypto Twitter.
Bitcoin price uptick fueled by plunging shares in regional banks
Bitcoin price is flashing green in the daily timeframe amid shares of regional banks dropping. For instance, KBW Regional Banking Index (KRX) dropped 4.4% because of PacWest Bancorp, Western Alliance Bancorp, KeyCorp, Comerica, and Zions Bancorp shares falling. As concerns about the stability of the regional banking sector continue, investors seek alternative assets for hedging against potential economic volatility.
The uptrend for Bitcoin price could be solidified with a positive report after the FOMC meeting on May 3. In such a case, an increase in buyer momentum could see BTC breach the immediate hurdle at $28,881 or in the highly bullish cases, crossover into the $30,000 zone to tag $30,480, denoting a 7% upswing.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
On the downside, profit-taking could interrupt the upswing for Bitcoin price, fueling a downtrend toward the $26,555 support level.
Ethereum price is at an inflection point
Ethereum price has reacted to Bitcoin’s uptick, rising almost 2% in the last 24 hours. The largest altcoin stands atop the $1,822 support level with no clear signs of the next step forward. Again, it majorly hinges upon what the FOMC report will do to Bitcoin price, as ETH is expected to follow suit.
A positive report could see Ethereum price take a northbound move toward the immediate hurdle at $2012. In the highly bullish case, the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) token could extend a neck up, tagging the $2200 resistance level. Such a move would denote a 20% upswing.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) had tipped upward, indicating more buyers approaching the ETH market. If the trajectory continues, Ethereum price was bound to increase.
Conversely, if ETH reacts to a negative move by Bitcoin, Ethereum price could drop, first breaching the immediate support at $1,822. Losing this key level could set the tone for the altcoin to tag the $1,753 support level next.
Also Read: Ethereum price primed for 20% gain as rally shows no sign of exhaustion
Ripple price weathers court-related developments
Ripple price remains bearish, recording four consecutive red bars since April 29. XRP holders still await a significant bullish catalyst that will catalyze a rally north. Based on chatter on Crypto Twitter, the latest development about Ripple’s case against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is the expectation of a summary judgment around early July.
After Ripple price was rejected at the $0.48 level, bears took charge, sending the remittance token down almost 5%. If selling pressure continues, XRP could drop toward the $0.43 support level, or in the highly bearish case, tag the $0.39 support level.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, a bullish takeover could see Ripple price ascend toward the immediate hurdle at $0.48, or in the ambitious case, extend a neck up toward the $0.52 resistance level.
In highly bullish cases, Ripple price could tag the $0.55 resistance level, denoting a 20% upswing.
Also Read: SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit final verdict likely on this date according to experts
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit final verdict likely on this date according to experts
The US financial regulator Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against payment giant Ripple is likely to end soon. Experts in the XRP community are speculating the date of the final verdict in the lawsuit and consider July 2 to 4 as the most likely dates for Judge Torres to announce her ruling.
Cardano price to suffer another setback as whales dump ADA, no bottom in sight
Cardano price has been on a steady downtrend in line with the overall market condition. Nevertheless, a closer look reveals that ADA has more to shed before any uptrend kick-starts.
Bitcoin metrics hit an all-time high ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision
Bitcoin network’s hashrate, a key mining metric that represents the amount of processing and computing power being given to BTC has climbed with a surge in Ordinals NFT usage.
Ethereum price primed for 20% gain as rally shows no sign of exhaustion
Ethereum (ETH) price sees bulls coming in and scooping up some ETH at a nice discount. From a purely technical point of view, the decline in Ethereum price action makes sense as it was overheated since the beginning of April and a cooldown was needed.
Bitcoin: Fed’s interest decision will be key to BTC directional bias
Bitcoin price shows no signs of bullish momentum as it hovers below a critical psychological level. This lack of buying pressure could be a result of exhaustion after BTC’s impressive rally in Q1 of 2023.