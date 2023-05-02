Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC responds to uncertainty around traditional banking

Share:

Bitcoin price is up 1.4% in the last 24 hours as US regional banks shares continue to plummet.

Ethereum price is at an inflection point, rising almost 2% on Bitcoin’s call.

Ripple price continues to suffer the waves of updates around its legal tussle with the SEC.

Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading with a bullish bias on the daily timeframe, after rising by a notable margin within the day. The uptick seems to have influenced Ethereum (ETH) price as well, which is also flashing green. Though premature to tell – as markets await the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) gathering on May 3- most signs point to a continued uptrend. This is amid the inverse proportion relationship shared between TradFi and DeFi.

Meanwhile, Ripple (XRP) price continues to weather chatter around ongoing class action lawsuit, with token holders reacting to pace-by-pace developments on Crypto Twitter.

Bitcoin price uptick fueled by plunging shares in regional banks

Bitcoin price is flashing green in the daily timeframe amid shares of regional banks dropping. For instance, KBW Regional Banking Index (KRX) dropped 4.4% because of PacWest Bancorp, Western Alliance Bancorp, KeyCorp, Comerica, and Zions Bancorp shares falling. As concerns about the stability of the regional banking sector continue, investors seek alternative assets for hedging against potential economic volatility.

The uptrend for Bitcoin price could be solidified with a positive report after the FOMC meeting on May 3. In such a case, an increase in buyer momentum could see BTC breach the immediate hurdle at $28,881 or in the highly bullish cases, crossover into the $30,000 zone to tag $30,480, denoting a 7% upswing.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart

On the downside, profit-taking could interrupt the upswing for Bitcoin price, fueling a downtrend toward the $26,555 support level.

Ethereum price is at an inflection point

Ethereum price has reacted to Bitcoin’s uptick, rising almost 2% in the last 24 hours. The largest altcoin stands atop the $1,822 support level with no clear signs of the next step forward. Again, it majorly hinges upon what the FOMC report will do to Bitcoin price, as ETH is expected to follow suit.

A positive report could see Ethereum price take a northbound move toward the immediate hurdle at $2012. In the highly bullish case, the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) token could extend a neck up, tagging the $2200 resistance level. Such a move would denote a 20% upswing.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) had tipped upward, indicating more buyers approaching the ETH market. If the trajectory continues, Ethereum price was bound to increase.



ETH/USDT 1-day chart

Conversely, if ETH reacts to a negative move by Bitcoin, Ethereum price could drop, first breaching the immediate support at $1,822. Losing this key level could set the tone for the altcoin to tag the $1,753 support level next.

Ripple price weathers court-related developments

Ripple price remains bearish, recording four consecutive red bars since April 29. XRP holders still await a significant bullish catalyst that will catalyze a rally north. Based on chatter on Crypto Twitter, the latest development about Ripple’s case against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is the expectation of a summary judgment around early July.

After Ripple price was rejected at the $0.48 level, bears took charge, sending the remittance token down almost 5%. If selling pressure continues, XRP could drop toward the $0.43 support level, or in the highly bearish case, tag the $0.39 support level.

XRP/USDT 1-day chart

On the other hand, a bullish takeover could see Ripple price ascend toward the immediate hurdle at $0.48, or in the ambitious case, extend a neck up toward the $0.52 resistance level.

In highly bullish cases, Ripple price could tag the $0.55 resistance level, denoting a 20% upswing.

