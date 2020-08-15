Eren Sengezer Eren Sengezer
FXStreet

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD struggles to build on recent gains, stays calm near $0.3

Cryptos |
  • XRP/USD lost its traction after posting gains for two straight days.
  • Above $0.3250, Ripple could target 2020 highs near $0.3460.
  • XRP/USD could stage a technical correction before the next leg up.

Following the impressive rally witnessed in the last week of July, Ripple (XRP/USD) staged a deep correction to the Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and found support there. After posting strong gains and rising nearly 6% in the last two days, however, XRP/USD struggled to preserve its bullish momentum in choppy weekend trading and was last seen flat on the day near $0.30.

XRP/USD technical outlook

With a weekly close above $0.2940 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest rally), the pair could target $0.3250 and $0.3460 (2020 high). However, the daily RSI indicator is already showing overbought conditions, suggesting there could be a pullback before the pair turns north.

On the downside, $0.2940 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) could be seen as the initial support ahead of $0.2820 (20-day SMA) and $0.2745 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement.)

Additional levels to watch for

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2998
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 0.3003
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2774
Daily SMA50 0.2262
Daily SMA100 0.2123
Daily SMA200 0.2144
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.3075
Previous Daily Low 0.2901
Previous Weekly High 0.3075
Previous Weekly Low 0.2687
Previous Monthly High 0.2608
Previous Monthly Low 0.1729
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.3009
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2968
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2911
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2819
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2736
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.3085
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.3167
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.3259

 

Ripple chart (daily)

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin unstoppable push to $12,000, China piloting digital currency in cities

Bitcoin unstoppable push to $12,000, China piloting digital currency in cities

BTC/USD again failed in the journey to overcome the resistance at $12,000. The bullish leg made it above the resistance at $11,600 but hit the next hurdle at $11,800.

More Bitcoin News

XRP/USD on the verge of a triangle breakout, is $0.32 within reach?

XRP/USD on the verge of a triangle breakout, is $0.32 within reach?

Ripple price has been narrowing within a falling triangle pattern for two weeks now. The retreat followed an impressive price action that has seen XRP rally from July lows at $0.1740. 

More Ripple News

ETH/USD persistent bullish push yields breakout to two-year high

ETH/USD persistent bullish push yields breakout to two-year high

Ethereum rallied to a two year high this week after stepping above $430. However, the rising value of Ether has not shifted the attention from the skyrocketing gas fees that are now said to be hurting the decentralized finance ecosystem.

More Ethereum News

Cardano Market Update: Bulls stay in control as staked ADA count crosses ten billion

Cardano Market Update: Bulls stay in control as staked ADA count crosses ten billion

With over ten billion ADA being staked and more than 920 active staking pools, Cardano appears to have reached a new milestone. After the recent Shelley upgrade, users have been able to stake their ADA ...

More TRON news

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough

Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location