Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD struggles to build on recent gains, stays calm near $0.3

XRP/USD lost its traction after posting gains for two straight days.

Above $0.3250, Ripple could target 2020 highs near $0.3460.

XRP/USD could stage a technical correction before the next leg up.

Following the impressive rally witnessed in the last week of July, Ripple (XRP/USD) staged a deep correction to the Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and found support there. After posting strong gains and rising nearly 6% in the last two days, however, XRP/USD struggled to preserve its bullish momentum in choppy weekend trading and was last seen flat on the day near $0.30.

XRP/USD technical outlook

With a weekly close above $0.2940 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest rally), the pair could target $0.3250 and $0.3460 (2020 high). However, the daily RSI indicator is already showing overbought conditions, suggesting there could be a pullback before the pair turns north.

On the downside, $0.2940 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) could be seen as the initial support ahead of $0.2820 (20-day SMA) and $0.2745 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement.)

Additional levels to watch for

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.2998 Today Daily Change -0.0005 Today Daily Change % -0.17 Today daily open 0.3003 Trends Daily SMA20 0.2774 Daily SMA50 0.2262 Daily SMA100 0.2123 Daily SMA200 0.2144 Levels Previous Daily High 0.3075 Previous Daily Low 0.2901 Previous Weekly High 0.3075 Previous Weekly Low 0.2687 Previous Monthly High 0.2608 Previous Monthly Low 0.1729 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.3009 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2968 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2911 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2819 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2736 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.3085 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.3167 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.3259

Ripple chart (daily)