Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD rebounds modestly from 9-day lows, trades near $0.28

- Ripple seems to have gone into a consolidation phase on Saturday.
- $0.2700 area aligns as key support for XRP/USD.
The selling pressure surrounding major cryptocurrencies on Friday caused Ripple to fall sharply and close the day with a 4.6% loss. During the Asian session on Saturday, the XRP/USD pair extended its slide and touched its lowest level in nine days at $0.2734 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was up 0.2% on a daily basis at $0.2801.
Ripple technical outlook
Earlier in the week, XRP/USD rose to its highest level in six months at $0.3280. However, the price met a stiff resistance for the second time this month and made a sharp U-turn. With this move, a double-top seems to have formed on the daily chart, which is seen as a bearish reversal sign. With a break below $0.2700 (daily low, August 11 low, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of June-August rally), Ripple could extend its losses toward $0.2530 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and $0.2460 (50-day SMA).
On the other hand, resistances are located at $0.2900 (20-day SMA, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement), $0.3000 (psychological level) and $0.3280.
XRP/USD chart (daily)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
