Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD jumps above $0.30, rising triangle breakdown impends

  • Ripple bulls revive the trend above $0.30 but triangle resistance still caps gains to the upside.
  • XRP/USD is likely to stay between $0.30 and $0.31 in the near-term.

Ripple reacted in tandem with Bitcoin’s shallow recovery on Monday. While Bitcoin stepped above $9,500, Ripple completed the milestone above $0.30. The bullish leg formed a high at $0.307 before retracing to the current $0.30.

A formed rising triangle pattern hints that if the resistance at $0.31 is not cleared in time, XRP on could embark on a downtrend testing the support at $0.28. If push comes to shove $0.25 support world be tested. The price is trading above the Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) on the two-hour chart.

Sideways trading between $0.30 and $0.31 is the most likely movement owing to the equal distance between the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA. However, short-term oversold conditions shown by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) would see the price inclined towards $0.30.

XRP/USD two-hour chart

Bitcoin price prediction: On the verge of bullish breakthrough

BTC/USD reached the top at $9,580 on Monday only to retreat to $9,411 by the time of writing. Despite the decline, BTC/USD is trading with 2.2% gains on a day-to-day basis amid global recovery on the cryptocurrency market. 

Eos price analysis: Bulls runs out of steam right at the verge of entering the $3.50 level

Following a bullish Monday, EOS/USD has slowed down a bit so far this Tuesday. EOS/USD had gone up from $3.28 to $3.46 this Monday but has since dropped to $3.45.

Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD pumps above $60, the ultimate target is $100

Litecoin is in a bullish phase after recovering from the 50’s range. The ongoing gains, although shallow have been able to place LTC in a trajectory above the trendline support. Litecoin is teetering above the Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) on the four-hour chart.

XRP/USD re-enters $0.30 zone, looks to break through $0.3025 resistance level

XRP/USD is on course of charting its second straight bearish day. So far this Tuesday, Ripple has gone up from $0.299 to $0.3024. The bulls are looking to break past the $0.3025 resistance level, which has thwarted them twice before. 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work

Bitcoin's jaw-dropping rise at the end of the previous week left even the majority of traders and analysts perplexed.

