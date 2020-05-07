Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD delays triangle breakout, retests key support at $0.21

- Ripple price plunges from Wednesday’s highs at $0.2226 to retest the key support at $0.2100.
- Ripple price could consolidate ahead of the weekend draws but the MACD features a bearish divergence.
Ripple price is pushing the consolidation to the end of the week after a falling triangle resistance became too tough to break. The price keeps narrowing down from the recent highs in April at $0.2350. On the 1-hour chart, XRP/USD is trading below the moving averages. In this case, the confluence formed by the 50 SMA and 100 SMA at $0.2180 stands in the way of upward price action.
Meanwhile, Ripple is exchanging hands at $0.2137. A lower correction from the false break above $0.22 hurdle embraced support at $0.21. The support range we have been exploring since the beginning of May between $0.2050 and $0.2100 is still in place.
The indecision in the market is supported by the sideways action by the RSI. The indicator bounced off support at 30 following the afore-mentioned drop in the price. Unfortunately, the MACD shows that sellers have more influence which could mean [that Ripple is not done with the downside in spite of the minor recovery.
XRP/USD hourly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
