Ripple Price Analysis: XRP recovery needs to cross $0.4950 to convince buyers

- XRP/USD battles 50-day SMA during a corrective pullback from the lowest in one week.
- Momentum indicator, two-month-old support line suggests consolidation of recent losses.
- 100-day SMA, yearly support line add to the downside filters.
Ripple picks up bids to $0.4903, up nearly 2.0% intraday, during early Thursday. The altcoin dropped to the lowest since March 16 the previous day but bounced off before testing an ascending support line from February 23.
Given the upward sloping momentum indicators and the quote’s sustained trading beyond a short-term support line, XRP/USD buyers pierce 50-day SMA. However, the pair’s further upside needs to provide a decisive closing beyond the two-month-old horizontal line surrounding $0.4950 to offer confirmation of an extra run-up.
During Ripple’s rally beyond $0.4950, the mid-March top around $0.5200 and the monthly peak close to $0.6000 will be crucial to watch.
Meanwhile, extended failures to regain past-50-day SMA level of $0.4870 can keep fears of breaking the stated support line, at $0.4488 by the press time.
In a case where XRP/USD drops below $0.4488 on a daily closing basis, 100-day SMA and a bit broader support line from December 29, 2020, respectively around 0.4065 and $0.3800, will be in the spotlight.
XRP/USD daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.4839
|Today Daily Change
|0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|0.81%
|Today daily open
|0.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.4757
|Daily SMA50
|0.4853
|Daily SMA100
|0.4064
|Daily SMA200
|0.3676
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5628
|Previous Daily Low
|0.4519
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5204
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.4227
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7565
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.3406
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.4943
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5204
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.4337
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.3874
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.3229
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5446
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6091
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6554
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
