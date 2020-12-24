Ripple Price Analysis: XRP pulls back from 200-day SMA, multi-day-old support lines in focus

- XRP/USD fades corrective recovery from five-month low, prints intraday gains.
- Failure to cross 200-day SMA redirects sellers toward ascending trend lines from June and March.
- Oversold RSI conditions negate further downside, August top can lure buyers beyond the key SMA.
XRP/USD eases from the intraday top near 0.3058 to 0.2730 during early Thursday. In doing so, the Ripple pair fails to keep the bounce off key support lines while taking a U-turn from 200-day SMA.
The crypto major dropped to the lowest since late July the previous day amid fundamental concerns relating to delisting of the Ripple from Hong Kong’s exchange.
While fundamentals keep the bears hopeful, not to forget the pair’s inability to cross 200-day SMA, oversold RSI favors further consolidation of losses.
As a result, a clear upside past-200-day SMA level near 0.2935 will propel XRP/USD towards an August high near 0.3280. However, any further rise will not hesitate to recall the early month low near 0.4375.
Alternatively, a clear downside below the stated support lines around 0.2535 and 0.2520 can take rest near April top surrounding 0.2355 before challenging September’s bottom of 0.2197 and the latest multi-month low of 0.2126.
XRP/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2774
|Today Daily Change
|0.0174
|Today Daily Change %
|6.69%
|Today daily open
|0.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5349
|Daily SMA50
|0.46
|Daily SMA100
|0.3525
|Daily SMA200
|0.2929
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.4477
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2126
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6578
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.4375
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7843
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.228
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.3024
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.3579
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.1658
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.0717
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|-0.0692
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.4009
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5418
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6359
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
