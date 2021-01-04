Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bulls battle with 10-day SMA, bumpy road ahead

- XRP/USD extends weekend recovery moves, consolidates December losses.
- Bearish MACD doubts further corrective pullback, 200-day SMA adds to the upside filters.
XRP/USD picks up bids near 0.2300, currently up 2.73% near 0.2310, during early Monday. In doing so, the ripple buyers attack 10-day SMA while stretching corrective pullback from December lows, also the lowest since June 2020.
Not only the 10-day SMA level of 0.2393 but the 0.2400 round-figure and bearish MACD also challenge XRP/USD bulls.
Even if the quote manages to cross the 0.2400 threshold, it needs to surpass the 200-day SMA level of 0.2964 and the 0.3000 psychological magnet to renew short-term buying interest.
Alternatively, a downside break of the 0.2000 round-figure should recall XRP/USD sellers targeting June 2020 low near 0.1690.
While RSI conditions may trigger the XRP/USD pullback from 0.1690, failing to do so might not refrain from challenging the 2020 bottom around 0.1130.
Overall, the bulls are trying to retake controls but the upside momentum needs to tackle key hurdles.
XRP/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2309
|Today Daily Change
|0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|2.62%
|Today daily open
|0.225
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.3686
|Daily SMA50
|0.4605
|Daily SMA100
|0.3542
|Daily SMA200
|0.2962
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2385
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2152
|Previous Weekly High
|0.3106
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.1719
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6817
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1719
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2296
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2241
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.214
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2029
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1907
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2373
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2496
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2606
Ethereum shows muscle, razes levels massively
2021 has started impressively in the altcoin segment of the crypto market, seizing the first concession in many weeks that King Bitcoin has allowed. Altcoins have taken it and have grown the rest-of-the-market segment.
BTC charts triangle breakdown as correction from record highs gathers steam
BTC/USD threatens 100-HMA after correcting sharply from $34,800. A symmetrical triangle breakdown spotted on the hourly chart. Dip buying could be seen again in Bitcoin so long as $30K holds.
XRP/USD extends weekend recovery moves, consolidates December losses. Bearish MACD doubts further corrective pullback, 200-day SMA adds to the upside filters. Alternatively, a downside break of the 0.20 level should recall XRP sellers.
Kusama price could double based on on-chain metrics but faces short-term pressure
Kusama price had a 50% rally in the past week hitting a high of $68.89. Several on-chain metrics indicate the digital asset is poised for a long-term rally. The digital asset is one of the best performing altcoins in 2020.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.