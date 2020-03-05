Ripple trades over 3.5% higher today as crypto sentiment turns positive.

Some key resistance levels have been broken to the upside.

XRP/USD 1-Hour Chart

XRP is looking positive on the intraday charts as sentiment is positive.

From a technical point of view, the triangle formation has broken to the upside too.

The retest and push higher was also a good positive confirmation.

Another positive sign is a break of the red resistance line.

Next up the 0.2470 are is a point where the bulls could find some stickiness.

Additional Levels