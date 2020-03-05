  • Ripple trades over 3.5% higher today as crypto sentiment turns positive.
  • Some key resistance levels have been broken to the upside.

XRP/USD 1-Hour Chart

XRP is looking positive on the intraday charts as sentiment is positive.

From a technical point of view, the triangle formation has broken to the upside too.

The retest and push higher was also a good positive confirmation.

Another positive sign is a break of the red resistance line.

Next up the 0.2470 are is a point where the bulls could find some stickiness.

Ripple price analysis

Additional Levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2422
Today Daily Change 0.0072
Today Daily Change % 3.06
Today daily open 0.235
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2648
Daily SMA50 0.2573
Daily SMA100 0.233
Daily SMA200 0.2515
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2385
Previous Daily Low 0.2307
Previous Weekly High 0.2853
Previous Weekly Low 0.2245
Previous Monthly High 0.3467
Previous Monthly Low 0.2245
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2355
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2337
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2309
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2269
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2231
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2388
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2426
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2467

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD settles above $9,000, bulls are inspired

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD settles above $9,000, bulls are inspired

Bitcoin (BTC) moved above $9,000 to trade at $9,051 at the time of writing. The first cryptocurrency is moving with strong bullish momentum after a sustainable break above an important technical level. 

More Bitcoin News

XRP/USD hovers around crucial resistance of $0.2400

XRP/USD hovers around crucial resistance of $0.2400

Ripple's XRP struggles to settle above $0.2400 amid global recovery on the cryptocurrency market. The third-largest digital asset has gained nearly 3% in recent 24 hours and touched the intraday high at $0.2429 before retreating to $0.2400.

More Ripple News

Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ gains over 12% in recent 24 hours, now it's time for retreat

Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ gains over 12% in recent 24 hours, now it's time for retreat

Tezos (XTZ), now the 10th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.26 billion, has gained nearly 13% in recent 24 hours and became one of the best-performing assets out of top-20.

More Tezos News

ETH/USD bulls push the price above $233.00, next target at $245.70

ETH/USD bulls push the price above $233.00, next target at $245.70

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $25.5 billion resumed the recovery and surpassed $233.00 barrier. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $0.233.38 amid growing bullish momentum.

More Ethereum News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge

Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location