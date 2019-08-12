Ripple market update: XRP/USD struggling to hold onto the 23.6% Fibo

- Bearish pressure swept in on failure to sustain gains above $0.33 resistance.
- Ripple’s negative inclination could last longer as technical remain largely negative.
Ripple is trending slightly higher from the lows recorded last week around $0.2895. Bearish pressure swept in on failure to sustain gains above $0.33 resistance. The break below the moving averages massively propelled Ripple below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level taken between the last swing high of $0.3310 to a swing low of $0.2895.
A higher low pattern has been forming since the recovery staged last week. In fact, at some point, Ripple climbed above the 100 Simple Moving Average 1-hour and the 50 SMA 1-hour. The 38.2% Fib level was tested but a lower correction culminated in declines.
At press time, the price is teetering at $0.2997 and battling to hold the gains above the confluence formed by the 23.6% Fib retracement level and the 50 SMA. The next support target is the ascending trendline as well as $0.2950 and last week’s low around $0.2895.
Looking at the current trend in a technical perspective, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is heading losing ground towards the negative territory. At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is making a shallow recovery as a signal that buying pressure is still present. Both of these indicators suggest that Ripple has a negative inclination in the coming sessions.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
