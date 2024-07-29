Ripple gears for showdown with SEC, final ruling in lawsuit likely this week

Ripple lawsuit could end by July 31, per the prediction of pro-crypto attorney Fred Rispoli.

XRP traders keep eyes peeled for settlement with the SEC or news of final ruling in the lawsuit.

XRP trades above $0.60, altcoin could collect liquidity prior to nearly 11% gains.

Ripple (XRP) lawsuit brought by the Securities & Exchange Commission could end in July 2024. XRP traders are watching the lawsuit closely for updates on settlement or a final ruling by Judge Analisa Torres.

Ripple’s partial victory in July 2023 cemented XRP’s status as a non-security. It remains to be seen whether the US financial regulator appeals the ruling.

XRP trades above key psychological support at $0.60, early on Monday.

Daily digest market movers: Ripple final showdown with SEC likely this week

The SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit is a key market mover for XRP. Per pro-crypto attorney Fred Rispoli, Ripple lawsuit could end by July 2024, this week.

XRP holders expect either a settlement in the SEC lawsuit or a fine, the $10 million proposed by Ripple against over $2 billion asked by the regulator.

There is legal clarity on XRP’s status as a non-security in secondary market transactions, on exchange platforms. It remains to be seen whether this ruling from July 2023 is appealed by the SEC.

The news of the closed-doors meeting between the two parties acted as a key market mover for the altcoin.

Ripple update: What to expect from XRP and Ripple lawsuit this week

As traders keep their eyes peeled for updates, XRP trades above its psychological support level.

XRP officially got listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) CF reference rates and real-time indices.

BREAKING: $XRP is OFFICIALLY LISTED on CME

Technical analysis: XRP could sweep liquidity under $0.60 and rally nearly 11%

XRP broke out of its downward trend on July 12, forming higher highs and higher lows consistently. XRP is currently above key psychological support at $0.60, and is likely to sweep liquidity in the Fair Value Gap between $0.5404 and $0.5783, the support zone.

Ripple could extend gains by nearly 11% once the imbalance is cleared and target $0.6666, the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from its March 11 top of $0.7440 to the July 5 low of $0.3823.

XRP faces resistance at $0.6058, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement in the XRP/USDT daily chart.

XRP/USDT daily chart

The momentum indicator, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) supports the thesis of a liquidity sweep as the MACD line crosses under the signal line on July 29. This means there is underlying bearish momentum in XRP price trend.

A daily candlestick close under the $0.5632, or the 50% Fibonacci retracement level could invalidate the recovery rally thesis and signal an impending correction. Ripple could find support at $0.5205, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.