Ripple with ticker XRPUSD is finally breaking higher in the 4-hour chart in an impulsive fashion. And, now that is back above September 2022 highs, there’s a high probability it’s in wave (3) of a five-wave bullish impulse. Well, currently we see it slowing down within wave 4 correction before the uptrend for wave 5 of (3) resumes. Ideal support comes here in the 0.48 – 0.44 zone. Once a correction fully unfolds, be aware of a bullish continuation up to 0.70 area or higher.

