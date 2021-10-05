Ripple completed a five wave rally on intraday chart so it's time for a new retracement in three legs. Support is at 1.0 psychological level.

XRPUSD is trading below 1.3131 level so technically trend is still down, but a break out of a downward channel and overlapping with red wave (B) on 4h time frame suggests that bulls are waking up. That been said, the price may travel higher in the short-term, maybe even back to 1.2434 spike (coinbase error) after 1.3131 is taken out.

Ripple 4h Elliott Wave analysis

