-
Ripple price has been on an uptrend since Monday, drawing steam from the Bitcoin price action.
-
XRP market cap has soared 25%, marking a new yearly high of $25 billion to bolster the uptrend.
-
The token boasts a week-long ascension totaling 28% as the uptrend continues.
Ripple price has been on an uptrend since Monday, soaring alongside Bitcoin’s price action and in tandem with the general bullish market trajectory. As a result, the XRP market capitalization has also skyrocketed 25%, rising from $20 billion to $25 billion, a new yearly high that solidifies its position among the crypto top six.
Drivers behind Ripple’s bullish trend
1. Widespread adoption of the XRPL decentralized blockchain technology
As reported earlier, several forces are driving the latest bull run for Ripple price. For starters, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) has been instrumental in XRP’s prevailing uptrend. XRPL is a decentralized blockchain technology powered by the fintech company Ripple.
Based on data from market researcher Messari, the XRPL seeks to provide a digital payment infrastructure for individuals and financial entities like central banks alike.
5/ ~Feature Set— Messari (@MessariCrypto) March 21, 2023
XRPL's feature set includes its Issued Currencies (IOUs), creating functionality for multiple assets.
Authorized Trust Lines, enabling issuers to choose which wallets can interact with their tokens.
And a central limit order book, supporting low-liquidity IOUs.
Reportedly, XRPL adoption has increased significantly since February, a factor that plays a role in the current price uptick for XRP.
With this widespread adoption, XRP demand continues to soar as more institutions and individuals use XRPL to facilitate cross-currency trades, among other applications. Accordingly, the XRPL-inspired price surge for XRP could be instrumental in driving Ripple price above the $0.474 roadblock to potentially tag the $0.500 resistance level.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
This is feasible as more buyers approach the scene and compete for XRP’s limited supply, causing its price to increase.
Additionally, as users continue to discover the potential of XRPL in revolutionizing the global financial system, investor interest in XRP could spike, fueling more growth. The decentralized blockchain technology’s Proof-of-Association (PoA) consensus algorithm in the wider financial sector is a pillar. The algorithm validates transactions while ensuring the network’s security. This makes it a key part of the XRPL infrastructure.
2. Expected win in the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit
Another factor in the latest bull run for Ripple price is that investors have pegged their hopes on Ripple coming out victorious in the ongoing lawsuit against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
District Judge, Analisa Torres, ruled on March 6 on motions filed by both parties. In her ruling, the judge disregarded certain comments by expert witnesses from the upcoming summary judgment. While she partly approved and denied the motions, Judge Torres underscored no clear winner and loser in the court case.
Nevertheless, the termination of “Expert No. 1,” Patrick Doody, was a good sign. Doody was invited by the SEC as the primary witness to testify about the perceptions of a reasonable XRP purchase. The XRP community believes Ripple could win the court battle with Doody’s termination.
@SECGov VS. @Ripple . Judge Torres excludes witness #1 witness Patrick Doody (expert hired to analyze our expectations as #XRPHolders ) . How will the SEC prove that we expected a profit if Doody is excluded? Don't sleep on this ruling, this is a big deal. #XRP— RippleEffect (@CommonsenseXRP) March 7, 2023
As reported in January, Ripple CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, said he expects the lawsuit will end “in the coming single-digit months.”
Notably, the Ripple community also rides on the March 12 assurance from Garlinghouse that the company is in a strong financial position. This came after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), to which Ripple had exposure.
Setting the record straight on SVB Qs:— Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) March 12, 2023
Ripple had some exposure to SVB – it was a banking partner, and held some of our cash balance. Fortunately, we expect NO disruption to our day-to-day business, and already held a majority of our USD w/ a broader network of bank partners.
Many Twitter users responded to Garlinghouse’s thread positively, with one particular comment standing out:
I never doubted you or Ripple to have taken proper risk management.
Hours after the post, the Federal Reserve (Fed) said it had established a funding program of $25 billion to assist banks with liquidity during times of financial stress, cauterizing the situation for Ripple and many others. In a successful attempt to restore calm, the Fed also noted that all depositors of SVB would have access to all of their money beginning March 13.
3) Ripple becomes the primary partner of a key UK non-profit
Ripple managing director for the UK and Europe zone, Sandy Young, has announced that Ripple crypto company has partnered with UK's major charity non-profit organization, the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (GOSH). This Non-Governmental Organization focuses on helping children sick with cancer.
Excited to announce @Ripple's partnership with @GOSHCharity - now Ripple’s primary UK nonprofit partner. We believe in the power of #blockchain to create positive change. Great example how we can use our resources to support children under cancer care and their families. https://t.co/eV0sfyzVWC— Sendi Young (@sendiyoung) March 21, 2023
The Ripple community is excited about the blockchain giant using its resources to support sick children and their families. Notably, the first order of business is raising millions of pounds sterling to help UK children fight cancer in GOSH. Ripple is expected to provide their best support here.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Celsius bankruptcy judge approves 72.5% claim settlement for custody accounts
Celsius was among the key players back in 2022, which marked the beginning of the first crypto market contagion in Q2. Since then, the creditors of the platform have been attempting to regain their investments, with the court finally providing them with a potential solution.
Arbitrum: What is the fair value for ARB as tokens bloom in pre-launch trading?
On March 16, the Arbitrum Foundation developers announced the launch of the Arbitrum Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and its native governance token ARB. From the report, qualified users and developers would receive 12.75% of the token’s total supply of 10 billion on the token’s deployment date, March 23.
Shiba Inu price soars along with network's social buzz, where will community's spiking interest take SHIB?
Shiba Inu price has been trading with a bullish bias since March 10 as interest for the meme token increased among community members. The uptrend comes as the Shiba Inu community defends their favorite project in the wake of events that unfolded in the past week when the network received a new designation as the new "Defense Breed."
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Narratives remain powerful in driving crypto prices
Bitcoin price faces a new narrative, BTC vs. banks, having steadily built a potential base following the FTX contagion. Suddenly, the king crypto is showing massive strength compared to the rest of the financial world. As the banking sector faces a crisis, BTC is finally showing what it was created for, and altcoins like Ethereum and Ripple are not far behind.
Weekly Recap: Bank runs, stablecoin drama, Voyager bankruptcy hearing, threat to DOX Shiba Inu founder
US bank runs sent shockwaves through market participants, traders turned to Bitcoin and the “safe haven” narrative made a comeback. Binance’s $1 billion acquisition of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager is back on track with a ruling from a New York bankruptcy judge.