Ripple co-founder Jed McCaleb intensifies XRP sales as the price slumps under $0.6

- Jed McCaleb has increased his XRP sales according to the agreement with Ripple in 2016.
- The sales could be putting pressure on Ripple, which struggles with the uptrend above $0.6.
Ripple had a flash breakout to $0.92 in November but failed to sustain the uptrend. The third-largest cryptocurrency has been stable above $0.6 this week but has dived into the $0.5 range at the time of writing, perhaps due to the immense selling pressure as Ripple’s co-founder Jed McCaleb unloads his digital assets.
Jed McCaleb XRP sales hit an all-time high
The co-founder of the cross-border is believed to own roughly 3.8 billion XRP. As the token spiked in price, the daily trading volume also surged, allowing McCaleb to increase his selling rate. An agreement signed between him and Ripple in 2016 allows the co-founder to sell up to 1% of the average daily XRP volume.
According to Leonidas Hadjiloizou, a renowned analyst, McCaleb preferred to increase sales as the volume spiked. At one point, 9.9 million XRP were sold, making it the highest daily sale by the co-founder. In case he continues to unload at rates as high as this, his XRP wallet will run out in about 380 days. Hadjiloizou explains further:
Bear in mind that according to the deal between Jed and Ripple, the amount he sells changes every week (every Sunday). This means that for each of the next six days, he will be selling this amount.
Other renowned analysts believe these sales are putting pressure on XRP. Mati Greenspan once stated that “it’s not possible to sell more than 2% of the total circulating supply of a token without influencing the price, at least a little.”
Ripple on the cusp of a breakdown
XRP corrected below a symmetrical triangle pattern as discussed on Friday. The token is trading $0.59 at the time of writing, while support seems to have been established at $0.55. However, if Ripple closes the day under $0.6, massive declines might occur.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
On the downside, the next formidable support lies at the 50 Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart, as highlighted at $0.45 (last week’s anchor). Extended declines under this zone are likely to refresh lower levels at the 100 SMA ($0.35) and the 200 SMA at $0.3.
On the flip side, recovery might come into the picture if XRP closes the day above $0.6 and perhaps reclaims position above the ascending trendline. Trading above $0.6 would encourage more buyers to join the market, probably creating enough volume to attack other resistance levels at $0.7 and $0.75.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons why Bitcoin price is about to crash
Bitcoin is changing hands around $19,000. The pioneer digital currency lost over 1% in the past 24 hours; however, it is still in the green zone on a week-to-week basis. BTC celebrated the beginning of the first winter month with a new all-time high at $19,915.
XTZ massive takeoff to $3 is in the offing
Tezos is trading at $2.4 following an impressive recovery from the recently established support at $2.16. The breakdown necessitated the upswing at the beginning of December from a price level of around $2.6.
Renowned analyst affirms Uniswap price is poised to skyrocket by more than 133%
Uniswap is up 5% in the last 24 hours despite rejection from levels above $4. The decentralized finance (DeFi) token seeks higher support before resuming the uptrend, likely to lead to a 133% rally in the near term.
Crypto market bull-run brakes ahead of the weekend magic
The cryptocurrency market is painted in green, apart from a few crypto assets like Polkadot, Uniswap, Yearn.Finance and Huobi Token. Bitcoin is up a subtle 0.9% in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum is trading 2.3% higher.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC teetering on the verge of an abyss after conquering a new all-time high
Bitcoin lived through a momentous week. The pioneer digital currency hit the new all-time high at $19,915 and stopped within a whisker of a crucial $20,000.