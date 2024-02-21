Ripple CEO slams SEC says the regulator has lost consistently, XRP price sustains above $0.55

Share:

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse slammed the SEC’s lawsuit against the firm, in a recent interview with Bloomberg.

Garlinghouse explains why Ripple has been forced to rely on court decisions for regulatory clarity and a potential XRP ETF.

XRP price held steady above $0.55 on Wednesday, down 1% on the day.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlingouse commented on the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit and a potential XRP ETF. The payment remittance firm recently acquired Standard Custody to venture into the crypto custodian business.

XRP price traded sideways above the $0.55 level on Wednesday.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Ripple CEO says the firm has won SEC lawsuit

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse believes that payment remittance firm Ripple has won on important issues in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit.

Garlinghouse is likely referring to Judge Analisa Torres July 13 ruling where XRP was considered as not a security in its secondary market sales.

Garlinghouse told Bloomberg that the SEC has consistently lost its lawsuits against Coinbase and Ripple too (previous rulings in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit).

The SEC v. Ripple lawsuit is past its remedies-related discovery phase, as of Wednesday.

Garlinghouse shared his thoughts on how the payment remittance firm has faced regulation by enforcement and through court rulings.

The Ripple CEO welcomes Ripple ETF and discussed its possibility in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday.

Garlinghouse calls for more clarity on crypto regulation and states that the SEC is likely to realize sooner rather than later that it has consistently lost its lawsuits against crypto firms.

Technical Analysis: XRP price holds steady above $0.55

XRP price is in an uptrend and the altcoin is currently trading at $0.5518. The altcoin faces resistance at the 61.8% and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement levels of its decline from the 2024 high to January low.

XRP price is likely to face a resistance at $0.5812 and $0.6073, on its path to $0.6405.

To the downside, the altcoin could find support at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.5446.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator supports the positive momentum in XRP price. However, the red bar on the Awesome Oscillator (AO) signals that an uptrend is likely not in place, a sweep of support is likely before XRP price resumes its rally towards the $0.6405 target.

XRP/USDT 1-day chart

A daily candlestick close below the 38.2% Fib retracement could invalidate the bullish thesis and signal a decline in XRP price.