Ripple CEO foresees ground-breaking victory for the payment giant in SEC lawsuit

- Brad Garlinghouse said in an interview that he is confident of a positive verdict in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit in the coming weeks.
- Ripple CEO foresees a victory for the cross-border remittance firm after SEC motion to keep Hinman documents under wraps was rejected.
- XRP community is awaiting a ruling, anticipating a positive outcome for Ripple.
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is optimistic that the payment firm he leads will win the lawsuit brought by the US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In a recent interview with the tech investment firm SCB 10X, Garlinghouse said that he anticipates a verdict in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit will come soon.
Brad Garlinghouse bullish on a win in SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit
The CEO of the cross-border remittance firm mentioned the rejection by Judge Analisa Torres of the SEC motion to keep key documents from the William Hinman, SEC former director of corporate finance, emails under wraps as a reason for optimism in the legal battle Ripple has with the US regulator on the nature of the XRP token. The SEC argues that XRP is a security, something that Garlinghouse and Ripple have been denying.
Also read: Here’s why US PCE could make or break Bitcoin price rally to $30,000
The Ripple CEO said in a Youtube interview within the Redefine Conference, that he views the SEC lawsuit “not just as an attack to Ripple, but as an attack to the whole crypto industry.” The SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple has dragged on since December 2020, negatively influencing XRP price and sentiment among XRP holders in the crypto community.
In the same interview, Garlinghouse told Mukaya (Tai) Panich, CEO of SCB 10X, that a court ruling in Ripple’s favor could set a precedent for the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Garlinghouse reminded Jay Clayton, the previous SEC Chairman, resigned a day after suing Ripple about the legality of trading XRP as an unregistered security.
Briefly referencing recent events surrounding William Hinman, Garlinghouse reaffirmed his commitment to the long-drawn legal battle against the SEC’s allegations on Ripple.
Why are Hinman documents crucial to Ripple’s defense?
William Hinman’s emails could shed light on the US financial regulator’s internal discussions and stand on “cryptocurrencies being treated as securities.” This has been under scrutiny for some time now and Judge Torres recently rejected the SEC’s motion to keep these documents under wraps.
Hinman emails could support Ripple’s defense and help determine whether “fair notice” was given and what the SEC’s stance is on treating altcoins and crypto assets as securities.
What are the SEC’s allegations against Ripple?
In its 2020 lawsuit, the SEC alleged that Ripple and its executives illegally sold XRP tokens. XRP, the native token of the XRPLedger, was created in 2012 without being first registered as a security.
The SEC argues that Ripple violated laws by conducting a $1.3 billion unregistered securities offering.
Find out more here.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price to outpace Bitcoin price as ETH jumps over key hurdle where BTC fumbles
Ethereum (ETH) price is working on its recovery after it dipped to a two-week low on Thursday. While Bitcoin price has failed to make a similar move and head back above $26,500, Ethereum is outpacing Bitcoin and has been able to push above $1,800.
Bitcoin price retreats as US core PCE inflation comes hotter than expected
Bitcoin price declined in response to April's US core PCE inflation data, which came higher than anticipated. The knee-jerk reaction from market participants increased the selling pressure on the asset, pushing it below $26,400.
Cardano founder says CIP-1694 upgrade will be a “wake-up call” for crypto
Cardano, one of Ethereum’s main competitors, is gearing up for further decentralization through its Improvement Proposal (CIP-1694), which is expected to bring the Ethereum-killer altcoin into a new era of governance with decentralization in its decision-making.
PEPE price action puts traders on the edge of their seats as pennant gets filled
PEPE price is entering the very last possible stage before finally determining whether bulls or bears have the winning hand in this poker game showdown.
Bitcoin: BTC delays inevitable crash to $25,000
Bitcoin price is delaying a crash that has been brewing for roughly two weeks. A failure to push higher could result in a steep correction next week. The troubling macroeconomic conditions could be key in catalyzing and trigger a nosedive for BTC holders.