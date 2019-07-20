- MoneyGram partnership with Sentbe could push Ripple’s systems in South Korea markets.
- Sentbe becomes MoneyGram’s first virtual based agent in South Korea.
MoneyGram, Ripple’s groundbreaking partner in 2019 announced its partnership with one of South Korea’s leading payment providers Sentbe. According to Sentbe’s website, Ripple was also covered in this partnership which will see Sentbe become MoneyGram’s first virtual based agent in South Korea. According to Yahoo Finance:
“Sentbe is a financial technology startup based in South Korea, making cross-border person-to-person money transfer easier, faster, and cheaper through innovative technology. Licensed as a financial institution in South Korea, Sentbe strives to provide financial opportunity and equality through disrupting the inertia of traditional finance.”
While no official statement has come from Ripple to confirm the partnership with Sentbe, it is clear Sentbe considers Ripple as one of its partners. As to whether Ripple’s systems will be adopted by Sentbe, that depends on MoneyGram’s decision to use xRapid in settling transactions.
