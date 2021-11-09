- A crypto analyst has revealed a pattern that indicates an upcoming breakout in BTC price.
- Per the expert's prediction, BTC price targets $85,000-$90,000 area for the end of 2021.
- Bitcoin hit a new all-time high above $68,641 and entered price discovery earlier on Tuesday.
Bitcoin has posted over 10% gains in the past week. The asset hit a new all-time high earlier on Tuesday. Analysts have confirmed that Bitcoin's recent breakout was predictable, based on a single pattern in BTC price trend.
Bitcoin price eyes $90,000 as the price continues to climb
Bitcoin price recovered from the dip over the weekend and hit a new all-time high of $68,641. The asset witnessed its highest weekly close, fueling a bull run.
Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst @crypto_birb is bullish on the current Bitcoin price trend. The analyst confirms Bitcoin's strength on the technical and onchain side. @crypto_birb notes that a triangle breakout in the BTC price chart with a base of $36,000 sets a target of $85,000 to $90,000.
The analyst's June/July prediction of Bitcoin price was 100% accurate. The next key resistance in his outlook is at $89,364.
@crypto_birb forecasts that the BTC price is likely to hit $90,000 in the ongoing bull run in his recent tweet.
HUGE $BTC $90k breakout confirmed. My #Bitcoin market report gives complete technical, onchain and sentiment proof and its unquestionable it will save you lots of time and money. Free for all. If you appreciate it just share around and enjoyhttps://t.co/705JekUCa6 pic.twitter.com/UxKGqdGpt4— CRYPTO₿IRB (@crypto_birb) November 8, 2021
Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square, announced that the company plans to steer clear of NFTs and work on making Bitcoin the "native currency of the internet." In mid-October 2021, Dorsey's Square doubled its investment in Bitcoin, bullish on the most prominent cryptocurrency.
The American financial services company has multiple new projects in the making, expected to boost Bitcoin's accessibility and utility. A whitepaper of Square's new business unit TBD is expected to go live on November 19.
FXStreet analysts have evaluated the Bitcoin price trend and predicted that BTC has the most bullish setup ever. Analysts expect the Bitcoin price rally to keep going.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Why Cardano price is ready for massive breakout that will outperform Bitcoin, Ethereum
Cardano price has been failing to galvanize investors’ enthusiasm, as it continued to consolidate and drop lower toward $2. However, the popular altcoin may soon see its downtrend retreat, as ADA has presented a bullish chart pattern with a projection of a 30% climb, potentially outperforming Bitcoin and Ethereum.
SafeMoon price ready for an explosive breakout to all-time highs
SafeMoon price is having trouble breaching through crucial barriers as it undergoes correction after a massive upswing. This development is the buy opportunity that the bulls will need before the token decides to double again.
Shiba Inu prepares to resume bull run as AMC theaters explores accepting SHIB as payment
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu is gearing up for another bull run as SHIB may be accepted by an American movie theater chain. This is likely to boost SHIB’s utility and trigger a price rally in the memecoin.
Ethereum Classic price eyes 30% breakout as Grayscale premium hits all-time low
Ethereum Classic price has been consolidating for roughly two months and is not starting to show signs of moving higher. However, this move comes as Grayscale Investment premium on the ETHC product hits -52.78%.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.