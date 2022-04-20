Renowned analyst says Shiba Inu price will moon following 1.2 billion SHIB burned

- 1.2 billion Shiba Inu tokens were burned over the past week, fueling analysts' bullish narrative.
- Ethereum whales continued accumulating Shiba Inu, Bombur added 50.5 million SHIB to their holdings within a 24-hour period.
- Shiba Inu gathered popularity as Porsche dealership in Baltimore, added support for SHIB payments in partnership with BitPay.
Shiba Inu burn and whale accumulation have fueled a bullish narrative among investors. Porsche dealership in Baltimore added support for SHIB payments, driving the Dogecoin-killer's adoption.
Shiba Inu price rally fueled by massive burn
1.2 billion Shiba Inu tokens were burned over the past week, including a single transfer of 159 million SHIB earlier on Wednesday. Data from the Shiba Inu burn tracker Shibburn revealed a total of 1.2 billion SHIB had been sent to dead-end addresses in a total of 84 transactions.
A record number of Shiba Inu tokens have been moved to dead wallets, pulling them out of circulation through monthly burn events and community participation. Burn hit milestones like 743 million SHIB burned overnight and 575 million burned within two days.
Typically, the implementation of burn pulls SHIB out of the circulating supply and fuels a shortage in supply. This could increase buying pressure on the meme coin, triggering a rally in Shiba Inu.
Proponents believe Shiba Inu burn, accumulation by Ethereum whales and the raging real-world adoption of SHIB are the key factors driving the current price rally in the Dogecoin-killer.
An Ethereum whale identified as 'Bombur' added another 50.5 million SHIB to their holdings on April 18, 2022, scooping up Shiba Inu through the recent pullback.
Interestingly, a Baltimore-based Porsche dealership announced the acceptance of Shiba Inu as a payment method. Shiba Inu holders can now purchase a Porsche with their SHIB tokens, pushing the adoption of the meme coin.
@kingthies, a renowned crypto analyst, believes Shiba Inu price could breakout since its fundamentals are strong.
$SHIB doesn't care about your opinion on its fundamentals and will moon again regardless if you're in it, or not.— Crypto Thies (@kingthies) April 19, 2022
The color green can change anyone's opinion once they see enough of it. pic.twitter.com/bUkSZXfwUq
Analysts have evaluated the Shiba Inu price trend and predicted a rally in the meme coin. FXStreet analysts believe Shiba Inu price could double as the meme coin's price forms a parallel channel and retests of the lower trend line have prepared SHIB for a breakout. Analysts have set a target of $0.0000454 for Shiba Inu price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Has a new crypto bull run begun?
Bitcoin price has shown considerable strength as it bounces off a crucial support confluence. This bounce is similar to the last two retests that led to a massive upswing. Therefore, Ethereum, Ripple and altcoins are likely to have a green week.
Renowned analyst says Shiba Inu price will moon following 1.2 billion SHIB burned
Shiba Inu burn and whale accumulation have fueled a bullish narrative among investors. Porsche dealership in Baltimore added support for SHIB payments, driving the Dogecoin-killer's adoption.
This bullish retracement could trigger a rally to $1.70 for MATIC price
MATIC price shows an interesting setup in formation. A build-up of buying pressure could be the key to triggering a massive upswing for Polygon.
Why Polkadot price faces an uphill battle to $30
Polkadot price shows an affinity to move higher but the bulls need to band together as many hurdles plague its path. While an upswing is likely considering the overall bullish structure of the market, DOT needs a massive spike in buying pressure.
Bitcoin: What are the odds for a 2022 bull run
BTC is positioned at a level that is likely to result in a quick run-up to key levels. The on-chain metrics are also suggesting the possibility of a spike in buying pressure that could trigger a full-blown bull run if certain hurdles are overcome.