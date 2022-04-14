- Shiba Inu price to rise, as 2.4 million Shiba Inu tokens are burned, reducing SHIB’s supply under circulation.
- Large wallet investor accumulates $20.4 million worth of Shiba Inu, fueling demand for the meme coin.
- Analysts are bullish on Shiba Inu price, and expect the Dogecoin-killer to double soon.
Shiba Inu price is on track to make a comeback from the recent pullback and double in the near future as the meme coin’s circulating supply shrinks further. Analysts reveal a bullish outlook on Shiba Inu price.
Shiba Inu price set to explode as supply continues to shrink
Shiba Inu price made a comeback after posting nearly a 5% drop over the past two weeks. Proponents have identified two key reasons behind Shiba Inu’s price rally. The key reason is the recent burn of 2.41 million SHIB tokens sent to inferno wallets.
Shiba Inu sent to dead wallets is pulled out of the circulation, contributing to a supply crisis. The community has contributed to burn events, which typically influence Shiba Inu price positively.
The second reason for Shiba Inu’s breakout is whale accumulation. Large wallet investors on the Ethereum network have consistently scooped up Shiba Inu during the dips, increasing their SHIB holdings and diversifying their portfolio.
An Ethereum whale recently purchased $20.4 million worth of SHIB, driving a bullish outlook among investors in the community.
Historically, rising scarcity in the Dogecoin-killer token, Shiba Inu, and increased demand and real-world adoption have fueled a rally in its price.
FXStreet analysts believe Shiba Inu price could double in the near future, and a unique buying opportunity has presented itself to traders.
Analysts have set the upside target at $0.0000454 and believe the upswing could push Shiba Inu to $0.0000500 with adequate momentum. Analysts are watching out for a retest of the $0.0000211 support level to confirm the bullish prediction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
