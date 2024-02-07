- Pyth price has completed a V-shaped recovery rally; next directional bias to present soon.
- PYTH could drop 10%, retracing to the 70.5% Fibonacci level at $0.4408 as bearish momentum gains strength.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis will occur if the price clears the $0.5988 range high and records a higher local top.
Pyth (PYTH) price has been on a recovery rally, recording a full cycle swing to the 78.6% Fibonacci level at $0.4846. The altcoin is working out its next directional bias with a clear tug between bulls and bears.
Also Read: Pyth Network could enter price discovery mode if PYTH bulls defend $0.427
Pyth price risks 10% correction
Pyth (PYTH) price could drop 10% to find support around the 70.5% Fibonacci level at $0.4408 as the bears steadily gain ground over the bulls. This is seen in the subdued Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is moving horizontally. The histogram bars of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are also losing their green feel, paling out as those of the Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator turn red.
If the bears have their way, Pyth price could slip below the 70.5% Fibonacci level at $0.4408, extending the fall to the most critical retracement level, 61.8% at $0.3939. If this level fails to hold as support, the altcoins market value could roll over, potentially retesting the 50% Fibonacci level at $0.3301.
PYTH/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, increased buying pressure among the bulls could see the Pyth price overcome resistance due to the 78.6% Fibonacci. For the bearish supposition to be invalidated, however, the price of the cryptocurrency must clear the range high of $0.5988, and record a new local top above it.
This is plausible, considering the RSI position at 65 shows there is still more room to the north before PYTH was considered overbought. The position of the MACD and AO indicators in positive territory also accentuates the bullish outlook, showing the bulls continue to maintain a strong presence in the PYTH market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
