US Congressman Ritchie Torres calls out SEC Chair Gary Gensler over crypto assault, cites Ripple's victory

- US Congressman Ritchie Torres has urged the SEC and chair to stop its unwarranted attack on crypto.
- The Congressman cited recent win by Ripple Labs, asking Gensler to come to terms with the clarity achieved in the ruling.
- Torres wants the commission to focus on bad actors perpetrating serious transgressions such as fraud and market manipulation.
US Congressman Ritchie Torres has written a letter to the honorable Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair. In the letter, the politician inquires whether the agency will heed the recent ruling in the Ripple Labs vs. SEC case and abandon its campaign against cryptocurrencies.
Also Read: XRP surpasses Bitcoin as the most traded asset in South Korea following partial win against SEC.
US Congressman Ritchie Torres wants Gensler to back off crypto
US Congressman Torres has asked SEC Chair Gary Gensler to comply with the recent court determination by Judge Analisa Torres, who ruled that XRP is not a security unless when sold to institutional investors.
Congressman Torres calls out the commission for indiscriminately targeting cryptocurrencies, lauding Judge Analisa Torres for finally drawing a line between securities and commodities. Calling it the "Torres Doctrine" as a tribute to the judge, the Congressman articulates that the SEC "lacks the legal authority to regulate digital assets untethered from an actual security offering."
July 18, 2023
Further, the Congressman notes that the "Torres Doctrine's persuasive authority would prove weighty in future legal cases, which therefore positions it as an impediment in the commission's ability to make up any crypto laws regarding securities. Evidence of this fact is seen in the agency's legal tussle against Coinbase exchange, with the legal basis of this case currently under question.
US Congressman Torres among pro-crypto camp
Congressman Torres adds to the list of US politicians who are cryptocurrency proponents. Others include Minnesota Representative Tom Emmer, Arkansas Representative French Hill, Texas Rep Ted Cruz, Ohio Rep J.D. Vance, Ro Khanna of California, New York's Kirsten Gillibrand, North Carolina's Patrick McHenry, and Wyoming's Cynthia Lummis.
Following Ripple's partial win on July 14, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer was among those who congratulated Ripple Labs, calling the outcome a "monumental development" and suggesting that it passes as law.
The Ripple case is a monumental development in establishing that a token is separate and distinct from an investment contract it may or may not be part of. Now, let’s make it law. pic.twitter.com/FZtO1BzfWX— Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) July 13, 2023
Referring to the SEC's infamous regulation by enforcement, Congressman Torres presents as an opposing force against US Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has expressed her position advocating for tighter crypto rules. Referring to crypto as a national security threat during a May 4 hearing, the Senator proposed cryptocurrency regulation, saying:
…Senator Roger Marshall and I will soon reintroduce our bill to crack down on illicit crypto activity. Our bill is not about SEC regulation or cracking down on crypto investor scams, although I think we need to do that. Our bill concerns law enforcement, national security, and keeping our country safe.
The Senator recently imposed upon the SEC to investigate Elon Musk over Tesla and its association with the giant social media platform Twitter. Meanwhle, crypto markets continue to observe the direction the Ripple Labs vs SEC lawsuit will take.
SEC vs Ripple lawsuit FAQs
Is XRP a security?
It depends on the transaction, according to a court ruling released on July 14:
For institutional investors or over-the-counter sales, XRP is a security.
For retail investors who bought the token via programmatic sales on exchanges, on-demand liquidity services and other platforms, XRP is not a security.
How does the ruling affect Ripple in its legal battle against the SEC?
The United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Ripple and its executives of raising more than $1.3 billion through an unregistered asset offering of the XRP token.
While the judge ruled that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, sales of XRP tokens to institutional investors are indeed investment contracts. In this last case, Ripple did breach the US securities law and will need to keep litigating over the around $729 million it received under written contracts.
What are the implications of the ruling for the overall crypto industry?
The ruling offers a partial win for both Ripple and the SEC, depending on what one looks at.
Ripple gets a big win over the fact that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, and this could bode well for the broader crypto sector as most of the assets eyed by the SEC’s crackdown are handled by decentralized entities that sold their tokens mostly to retail investors via exchange platforms, experts say.
Still, the ruling doesn’t help much to answer the key question of what makes a digital asset a security, so it isn’t clear yet if this lawsuit will set precedent for other open cases that affect dozens of digital assets. Topics such as which is the right degree of decentralization to avoid the “security” label or where to draw the line between institutional and programmatic sales are likely to persist.
Is the SEC stance toward crypto assets likely to change after the ruling?
The SEC has stepped up its enforcement actions toward the blockchain and digital assets industry, filing charges against platforms such as Coinbase or Binance for allegedly violating the US Securities law. The SEC claims that the majority of crypto assets are securities and thus subject to strict regulation.
While defendants can use parts of Ripple’s ruling in their favor, the SEC can also find reasons in it to keep its current strategy of regulation by enforcement.
Can the court ruling be overturned?
The court decision is a partial summary judgment. The ruling can be appealed once a final judgment is issued or if the judge allows it before then. The case is in a pretrial phase, in which both Ripple and the SEC still have the chance to settle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
BTC pullback could harm altcoin gains
Bitcoin price steadily slides lower and a trend reversal is not in sight yet. Ethereum price needs to pull back to the $1,828 support level for a bounce. Ripple price needs to correct to $0.548 and $0.532 for XRP buyers to step in.
Coinbase CEO set to meet House Democrats while experts believe Earn is at risk of being defined as a security
The US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), accused Coinbase of unregistered securities offering. Since then, the exchange has been battling the SEC’s allegations.
Uniswap price gears up for rally with these five bullish catalysts
Uniswap’s new blockchain protocol UniswapX is an attempt to address the challenges of high gas fees and the cost of failed transactions. The world’s largest DEX announced the launch of UniswapX on Monday at the EthCC conference in Paris.
XRP update: SEC Chair Gary Gensler resurfaces as Judge Torres refers Ripple case under Sarah Netburn
District Judge Torres has referred the Ripple case to Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn for General Pre-trial. The pre-trial will include scheduling, discovery, non-dispositive pre-trial motions, and settlement.
Bitcoin: Can XRP’s win take BTC to $40,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) price got a respite from sideways trading after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit reached a conclusion, for now. The announcement caused Ripple (XRP) price to double in a few hours, causing other altcoins to also rally from the hype.