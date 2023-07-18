US Congressman Ritchie Torres calls out SEC Chair Gary Gensler over crypto assault, cites Ripple's victory

Share:

US Congressman Ritchie Torres has urged the SEC and chair to stop its unwarranted attack on crypto.

The Congressman cited recent win by Ripple Labs, asking Gensler to come to terms with the clarity achieved in the ruling.

Torres wants the commission to focus on bad actors perpetrating serious transgressions such as fraud and market manipulation.

US Congressman Ritchie Torres has written a letter to the honorable Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair. In the letter, the politician inquires whether the agency will heed the recent ruling in the Ripple Labs vs. SEC case and abandon its campaign against cryptocurrencies.

US Congressman Ritchie Torres wants Gensler to back off crypto

US Congressman Torres has asked SEC Chair Gary Gensler to comply with the recent court determination by Judge Analisa Torres, who ruled that XRP is not a security unless when sold to institutional investors.

Congressman Torres calls out the commission for indiscriminately targeting cryptocurrencies, lauding Judge Analisa Torres for finally drawing a line between securities and commodities. Calling it the "Torres Doctrine" as a tribute to the judge, the Congressman articulates that the SEC "lacks the legal authority to regulate digital assets untethered from an actual security offering."

Further, the Congressman notes that the "Torres Doctrine's persuasive authority would prove weighty in future legal cases, which therefore positions it as an impediment in the commission's ability to make up any crypto laws regarding securities. Evidence of this fact is seen in the agency's legal tussle against Coinbase exchange, with the legal basis of this case currently under question.

US Congressman Torres among pro-crypto camp

Congressman Torres adds to the list of US politicians who are cryptocurrency proponents. Others include Minnesota Representative Tom Emmer, Arkansas Representative French Hill, Texas Rep Ted Cruz, Ohio Rep J.D. Vance, Ro Khanna of California, New York's Kirsten Gillibrand, North Carolina's Patrick McHenry, and Wyoming's Cynthia Lummis.

Following Ripple's partial win on July 14, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer was among those who congratulated Ripple Labs, calling the outcome a "monumental development" and suggesting that it passes as law.

Referring to the SEC's infamous regulation by enforcement, Congressman Torres presents as an opposing force against US Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has expressed her position advocating for tighter crypto rules. Referring to crypto as a national security threat during a May 4 hearing, the Senator proposed cryptocurrency regulation, saying:

…Senator Roger Marshall and I will soon reintroduce our bill to crack down on illicit crypto activity. Our bill is not about SEC regulation or cracking down on crypto investor scams, although I think we need to do that. Our bill concerns law enforcement, national security, and keeping our country safe.

The Senator recently imposed upon the SEC to investigate Elon Musk over Tesla and its association with the giant social media platform Twitter. Meanwhle, crypto markets continue to observe the direction the Ripple Labs vs SEC lawsuit will take.