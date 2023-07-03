Pro-XRP attorney John Deaton believes SEC Chair Gary Gensler could resign soon

- Crypto Twitter is awash with the rumor of SEC Chairman Gary Gensler resigning from the regulatory agency.
- Pro-XRP attorney John Deaton commented on the rumors, saying a Gensler resignation was possible.
- XRP price climbed over the weekend, sustaining above $0.4810.
John Deaton, a pro-XRP attorney, addressed the rumors of Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler’s resignation from the agency. While word of Gensler’s resignation is just a rumor, Deaton believes there is a likelihood that the SEC Chair resigns for political reasons.
Attorney John Deaton says Gary Gensler could resign for this reason
Attorney John Deaton, an amicus or “friend of the court” in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit, believes that SEC Chair Gary Gensler could resign soon. Deaton commented on a widespread rumor on crypto Twitter regarding the agency Chair’s status.
Not yet. But we are entering the election year season and the more of a political liability @GaryGensler becomes the greater chance it does happen. https://t.co/eeCGGJbGJj— John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) July 3, 2023
Deaton’s argument is that the upcoming political campaign could see Gensler’s resignation from the SEC after the agency’s crackdown on cryptocurrency exchanges and projects in the ecosystem. The SEC has been embroiled in a legal battle with Ripple for over two years now.
The financial regulator recently filed lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase, two of the largest exchanges in the crypto ecosystem. In the lawsuit, the regulator labeled nearly five dozen cryptocurrencies being traded on their platforms as “securities”, which would mean that the exchanges were allowing the trading of unregistered securities – a serious offense.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit update
XRP holders await judgment in the SEC vs. Ripple case. Judge Analisa Torres’ summary judgment in the lawsuit is expected to arrive by September, according to Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse. Attorney Fred Rispoli, a pro-XRP lawyer, has predicted a ruling in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit by August 10. Rispoli deduced this from the statistics of previous summary judgements by Judge Torres.
The altcoin has sustained above the $0.4810 level at the time of writing on Monday. XRP holders are waiting and watching the development of the lawsuit and Ripple’s next steps, while the altcoin continues its hopeful, upward trend.
