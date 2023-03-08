Privacy coin Monero cooks up potential breakout, XMR price to target 20% rise

- Monero price coils up inside a falling wedge setup, forecasting a bullish breakout.
- A decisive flip of the $153 hurdle will trigger a buying spree, propelling XMR by 20% to $187.
- A breakdown of the $143 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis for the privacy coin
Monero price shows a clear consolidative structure, a breakout from which often favors bulls. But the overall sentiment of the market is far from bullish, considering the Silvergate FUD. Additionally, on-chain metrics reveal that roughly 50,000 BTC, worth $1 billion, were recently sent to Coinbase, further adding weight to the gloomy market outlook.
More Crypto News: Silk Road Bitcoins worth $1 billion move to Coinbase, another sell-off on the horizon?
Monero price waits for the opportune time
Monero price formed a local top at $187 on January 14 and set up another swing high at the same level in an attempt to move higher. The failure to push through signaled a potential takeover from bears. Since this point, XMR has shed 20% and it trades at $149 at the time of writing.
In its descent, Monero price setup multiple lower lows and lower highs, as seen in the chart below. Connecting these swing points using trend lines reveals a falling wedge pattern. A decisive breakout above this setup often triggers a run-up that targets a retest of the previous swing highs.
In Monero’s case, the most pronounced swing high is at $169, where a lot of buy-stops are likely to be resting. Additionally, the presence of a Fair Value Gap (FVG), extending from $168 to $170, makes it a better target for bulls.
However, for this impressive upswing to kick-start, Monero price needs to overcome the immediate hurdle at $153. A successful flip of this resistance level into a support floor will provide sidelined buyers with the required confidence to step in. In such a case, investors can expect XMR to trigger a 10% move to $179.
In a highly bullish case, this ascent could push Monero price to tag the local top and collect the buy-stop liquidity at $187.
XMR/USDT 1-day chart
As bullish as the Monero price setup seems, investors should avoid taking a premature step into opening long positions. The sell-stops resting below $143 are crucial and are likely to be swept before upswing kick-starts.
If the buyers lose control during the sell-stop liquidity raid, resulting in flipping this hurdle into a support floor, this would invalidate the bullish thesis. In such a case, Monero price could slide 3% and tag the next liquidity pool at $139.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance.US moves ahead with $1 billion Voyager acquisition deal as court overrules objections
Binance.US, the American arm of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, marked a win on Tuesday after overcoming a major hurdle. The company has been the frontrunner in acquiring Voyager Digital’s assets and is now closer to making that happen.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust rises to a six-month high as tables turn in favor of Grayscale against SEC
Grayscale Investments is currently holding the spotlight thanks to the ongoing court proceedings against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Since filing the lawsuit against SEC last year, Grayscale has been waiting for the opportunity to prove itself right, and by the looks of it, that is exactly what is happening at the moment.
Is Enjin Coin price poised for a 27% rally as Binance adds the token to its Proof of Reserves?
Enjin Coin price followed the broader market bullish cues as the altcoin treaded upwards, adding to yesterday's rise. This is despite the hawkish view from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who suggested that higher interest rate hikes are on the cards.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says interest rates may go higher, Bitcoin triggers rollercoaster reaction
Bitcoin price, along with other cryptocurrencies, had a rather volatile reaction to Powell's statements as the biggest crypto asset dipped to trade at $22,040 initially but climbed to $22,474.
Bitcoin: What’s next for BTC after $65 million worth liquidations?
Bitcoin (BTC) price edges closer to the lower limit of its bullish structure after Thursday’s market sell-off. This move has also caused many altcoin traders to be caught off guard leading to $65 million in liquidations. Regardless, this is a time for investors to exercise caution as BTC scrambles to find its footing.