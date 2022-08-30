- Polkadot’s development activity rises to a three-month high – a bullish signal in the wake of recent losses.
- A buy signal from the MACD indicator saw DOT price break above a descending channel to affirm the bulls’ comeback.
- DOT price is required to close the day above the 50-day SMA; otherwise, a reversal may ensue to test support at $7.00.
Polkadot price is inching higher from support it recently embraced at $6.81. The parachain token teeters at $7.22, while bulls struggle with dispersing the stubborn seller concentration around $7.30. Higher support is needed to keep bears in check and ensure the path of least resistance stays on the upside.
Polkadot’s development activity is on the rise as more projects get onboard
On Tuesday, Polkadot’s team shared a long Twitter thread on new and ongoing developments within its ecosystem. More and more existing and upcoming projects, especially in Web3, are choosing to build on the Polkadot blockchain – ascribing to readily available resources on Square One – a substrate blockchain allowing developers to quickly and easily future-proof protocols.
Currently, the development team is working on the next major software update – the v6 mainnet, which will see Trace Labs (Web3 tech builder) migrate its solutions to the new version. This will produce millions of discoverable, verifiable, valuable assets for the Polkadot ecosystem.
A persistent increase in development activity has always positively impacted Polkadot price. As people build, Polkadot’s ecosystem grows along with DOT price. Santiment’s Development Activity model confirms the team’s claim that more projects now prefer building on Polkadot. In the past, spikes in this metric have helped DOT price sustain uptrends, which explains our positive outlook on the token’s performance.
Polkadot Development Activity
What’s holding Polkadot price back from trending higher?
Polkadot price quickly closed the gap at $7.36 on reclaiming support above $7.00. However, bulls find it challenging to deal with the selling pressure highlighted by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
Short-term declines will likely occur until the descending channel’s support around $7.20 is tested. A significant recovery will emerge as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crosses into the positive region. Moreover, buyers may win the tug of war if the 12-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) holds above the 26-day EMA.
DOT/USD four-hour chart
For more conservative traders, Polkadot price is more inclined to dwell in the range highlighted on the chart between $7.00 and $7.77. A confirmed break beyond the upper range limit might catapult DOT price to $10.00. On the downside, Polkadot price is not out of the woods yet, especially with June lows well within reach.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
