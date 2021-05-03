Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT faces mounting overhead pressure slowing its ascent

- Polkadot price is approaching a critical level after surging 30% from its recent swing low.
- The MRI shows a preemptive top signal, indicating a reversal might be arriving shortly.
- The resistance level at $38.70 and the supply zone ranging from $42 to $44.06 will be crucial in establishing a trend for DOT.
Polkadot price was on a constant upswing since the crash a few weeks ago. However, DOT is currently sitting below stiff resistance levels that could invoke a downswing.
Polkadot price slows down
Polkadot price has recouped nearly 50% of its losses after the market crash between April 17 and April 23. While an upswing seems likely, investors should note that the resistance level at $38.70 will hinder any bullish momentum.
If this barrier is cleared, the supply zone, extending from $42 to $44.06, will be the next point of contention. The Momentum Reversal Indicator’s preemptive top signal in the form of a yellow arrow on the current 12-hour candlestick adds to this bearish picture.
Additionally, the 50 and 100 twelve-hour Simple Moving Averages (SMA) at $37.05 will play a pivotal role. A decisive close below the SMAs or rejection at any of these levels will lead to a correction toward the demand barrier that stretches from $32.56 to $34.25.
While this scenario is not bullish per se, it will allow the buyers to recuperate for the next leg. However, a breakdown of the 200 SMA at $32.58 will invoke a massive bearish outlook that could push Polkadot price to $27.95.
DOT/USDT 12-hour chart
While the upswing does not seem likely from a technical standpoint, investors should note that a potential spike in buying pressure that results in a decisive 12-hour candlestick close above the supply zone’s upper trend line at $44.06 will kick-start an uptrend.
Under these circumstances, Polkadot price could surge another 10% to retest its all-time high at $48.36.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
