Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT about to retrace following rejection from critical resistance

Polkadot price is right below a significant resistance level formed at $4.86.

Several indicators have turned bearish for DOT, hinting at a potential pullback in the short-term.

Polkadot is currently trading at $4.81 after a significant 10% rebound in the past 24 hours. DOT price has been rejected again from the crucial resistance level at $4.86 and could be facing another pullback.

Polkadot could retrace before climbing higher

On the 4-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator shows a green eight candle, which is usually followed by a sell signal. It seems that the last five signals were validated, with Polkadot price pulling back shortly after.

DOT/USD 4-hour chart

The most crucial support level in the short-term is formed at $4.75 on the 30-minutes chart. A breakdown from this point can drive Polkadot price towards the next support level at $4.57.

DOT/USD 30-minutes chart

However, bulls have defended $4.75 several times in the past 10 hours. Bouncing towards $4.86 into a breakout of this resistance level can quickly push Polkadot price directly to the psychological level at $5.