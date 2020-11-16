Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT eyes breakout to $5 as market bottom beckons

- Polkadot price was rejected from the Bollinger band's middle boundary, hence the search for a bottom.
- DOT/USD anticipates a robut support above $4 ahead of a breakout eyeing $5.
Polkadot continued with the hunt for a bottom amid consolidation over the weekend. The price is teetering at $4.4, as bulls work around the clock to find a formidable bottom. The least resistance path is horizontal, especially with the Relative Strength Index on the 4-hour chart holding above 40.
Polkadot consolidation approaches the tipping point
The 4-hour chart shows DOT/USD exploring the downside after rejection from the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA). Support is envisioned at $4.3, but DOT might seek a cushion above $4, as shown on the chart if declines slice through. A market bottom is anticipated in this range, with DOT likely to resume the uptrend from here.
DOT/USD 4-hour chart
The hunt for a formidable bottom is in full gear now that Polkadot is trading under the Bollinger band's middle boundary. According to the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) on the 1-hour chart, the cryptoasset is bound to retrace some more before a significant breakout comes into the picture. Perhaps from the critical support range mentioned above.
DOT/USD 1-hour chart
It is worth mentioning that DOT/USD will invalidate the downtrend and immediately breakout if it closes the day above the 200 SMA in the hourly timeframe. Some delay is expected at the confluence created by the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA. However, if bulls manage to step above this zone, DOT could embark on a breakout to $5.
DOT/USD 1-hour chart
Polkadot currently holds the ninth position in the market. It has a $3.8 billion market cap and attracted a 24-hour trading volume of $366 million. The platform supports cross-border blockchain transfers for assets and data. The network stands out for its ability to upgrade without the need for hard forks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin poised to stage technical correction toward $15,000
Bitcoin climbed to its highest level since January 2018 at $16,490 on Friday and erased a small portion of its weekly gains on Saturday. After declining to $15,720, Bitcoin seems to have gone into a consolidation phase on Sunday.
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP tests key Fibo resistance near $0.27
Although Ripple failed to close above $0.2700 on Saturday, it posted gains for the second straight day and continued to edge higher on Sunday. As of writing, XRP was up 1.5% on a daily basis at $0.2720.
Yearn.Finance looks to extend rebound beyond $20,000
After dropping all the way to $7,500 on November 5th, YFI staged a decisive rebound and climbed to a fresh monthly high of $19,275 earlier in the week. Although YFI seems to be fluctuating in a ...
XLM could target $0.0933 with a daily close above $0.0840
After struggling to find direction and spending the majority of the day in a relatively tight range, Stellar Lumens gained traction on Saturday and climbed to a weekly high of $0.0843. However, XLM struggled ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is a step away from record high
The pioneer digital currency hit a new multi-year high at $16,491 and settled above the critical resistance of $16,000. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $16,350.