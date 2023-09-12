Polkadot Price Prediction: 80% recovery rally nabbed as DOT meets critical supply barrier

- Polkadot price is up 80% since October 18 when the crypto market turned bullish.
- DOT risks a 5% correction, or worse if it fails to overcome the supply barrier extending from $7.236 to $7.575.
- Invalidation of the bearish outlook will occur upon a decisive candlestick close above the mean threshold at $7.424, bringing $7.900 to focus.
Polkadot (DOT) price is among the biggest gainers since the market turned bullish around October 18, recording a significant climb as traders and investors shelved their profit-booking appetite. However, all things could go brrrr now that the price confronts a formidable supplier congestion zone.
Also Read: Polkadot Price Forecast: A correction or second coming for DOT holders?
Polkadot risks a 5% correction but the bulls are still in play
Polkadot (DOT) price is up 80% since October 18, but now confronts a supply zone stretching from $ 7.236 to $.575. To confirm the continuation of the intermediate trend, the price must record a daily candlestick close above the mean threshold of this order block above $7.424.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows DOT is already massively overbought, at 83, but its trajectory or orientation to the north suggests buying momentum continues to rise. Similarly, the histogram bars of the Awesome Oscillator (AO) remain in the positive territory with large green volumes, solidifying the presence of the bulls in the DOT market.
Increased buying pressure could see Polkadot price overcome the $7.424 roadblock, flipping the supply zone into a bullish breaker by retesting the $7.900 range high. Notably, this level was last tested on February 19. Such a move would constitute a 7% climb above current levels.
DOT/USDT 1-day chart
On the flip side, if the supply barrier holds as a resistance block, Polkadot price could face a rejection, retracting 5% to the $7.000 psychological or worse, retracing the most important Fibonacci level, 61.8%, at $6.238. In the dire case, the slump could extend to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at$5.732. Such a move would constitute a 20% correction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Bitcoin (BTC) price uptrend has sustained since mid-September on the weekly timeframe but has since slowed down following the lack of tailwinds to drive the market. All along, narratives, themes and speculation were the driving factors, inspiring a wave of fear of missing out (FOMO) in the market. As it turns out, FOMO is not enough anymore.