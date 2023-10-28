- Polkadot price rallied nearly 22% last week and set up a local top at $4.45.
- DOT is likely to retrace to the $3.98 support level and consolidate here before making its next move.
- The resulting bounce is likely going to push the altcoin to the next key hurdle at $4.80.
Polkadot (DOT) price struggles to keep the bullish momentum afloat as it breaks out of a three-month downtrend. This uptrend is undergoing a pullback which could undo the recent gains.
Also read: Polkadot price slightly picks up with increased spending, development adding fuel
Polkadot price ready to shoot higher
Polkadot (DOT) price rallied nearly 22% between October 20 and 26 and created a local top at $4.45. This rally, however, faced exhaustion, leading to a 6% correction to where DOT currently trades at $4.18.
Going forward, investors can expect Polkadot price to retest and consolidate around the $3.98 support level and attract sidelined buyers to extend the recent breakout into an uptrend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is on the decline, is likely to find support at the 50 mean level, supporting the bullish outlook noted from a technical standpoint.
A bounce from this level is likely to propel Polkadot price to overcome the $4.31 resistance level and tag the subsequent hurdle at $4.80 and $5.
Read more: Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT likely to slide to $3.70 as weekend rally fizzles out
DOT/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if Polkadot price fails to hold above the $3.98 or $3.90 support levels, it will signal a weak bullish camp. In such a case, DOT is likely to revisit the $3.70 barrier. A breakdown of this level on the daily time frame will invalidate the bullish thesis as it would threaten the continuation of a downtrend by the production of a lower low.
In such a case, Polkadot price could revisit the $3.50 support level.
Also read: Web3 Foundation deploying 5 million DOT to fund projects could act as a savior to Polkadot price
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: To buy BTC dips or book profits?
Bitcoin price has maintained an uptrend since early 2023. Although the bulls fumbled in September, they are back on track. While a further ascent is likely, BTC needs tailwinds, which may or may not come in the form of an ETF approval.
Litecoin address activity explodes, signaling rising LTC circulation among traders
Litecoin address activity and whale transactions hit levels previously seen in June 2023. Dormant LTC tokens are on the move, indicating that a higher volume of Litecoins are circulating among traders.
NEO price rallies as founder outlines plans to develop Ethereum-compatible sidechain
NEO, an open-source blockchain platform announced the creation of a sidechain that resists Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) attacks and is compatible with Ethereum.
SEC to consider up to ten Bitcoin ETF applications as markets price in approvals
Bitcoin (BTC) price rallied nearly 18% this week as market participants seem to be pricing in an upcoming approval of a BTC spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) in the United States.
Bitcoin: To buy BTC dips or book profits?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has maintained an uptrend since early 2023. Although the bulls fumbled in September, they are back on track. While a further ascent is likely, BTC needs tailwinds, which may or may not come in the form of an ETF approval. On the contrary, the recent rally seems toppy and is likely to trigger a correction.