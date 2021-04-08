- Polkadot price emerging from a 36-day consolidation.
- February 18 high becoming a stubborn resistance level.
- Speed, cost, and stability headline DOT network value.
Polkadot is struggling to build on the April 3 breakout over the last four days, while volume is not showing emotion or commitment. Nevertheless, upside targets include the consolidation measured move and two Fibonacci extension levels.
Polkadot price may need a new catalyst
A 33% correction following an 800% rally from the end of December 2020 is a constructive development for DOT traders and mild relative to the losses suffered in other cryptocurrencies.
The current DOT breakout follows a 33-day consolidation, but it is proving to be a battle to clear the February 18 high at $42.71. If the resistance evaporates, traders can look forward to a burst to the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the February correction at $53.15. The measured move target of 33% puts the next resistance level at $54.51.
Ambitious traders should look to the 261.8% extension at $70.04 as notable resistance.
DOT/USD 3-day chart
A retreat into the consolidation is not unusual, but it should hold the 50-day simple moving average at $36.07. If DOT melts through the moving average, the next layer of support is the low of the consolidation at $27.55, followed by the 100-day SMA at $26.46.
A burst of selling pressure would knock DOT to the 50% retracement level of the 2021 advance, followed by the 61.8 retracement level at $19.18.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price headwinds are quickly being replaced by strong tailwinds
XRP price has catapulted from a loose cup-with-handle base and tested the $1.00 psychological level for the first time in three years. The long-term outlook is bullish if the international settlements token holds vital support.
Ethereum Price Forecast: Buyers aim for $3,000 as more than $52 billion worth of ETH locked away
Ethereum price has been under consolidation for the past week after a run to its new all-time high of $2,151. The digital asset faces weak resistance ahead according to various on-chain metrics while bulls target $3,000.
Swipe Price Forecast: SXP whales target $7 as they remain in accumulation mode
Swipe price has recently established a new all-time high at $5.02 compared to the previous high on August 13, 2020. The digital asset had a massive crash throughout the second half of 2020 and started a recovery run at the beginning of 2021.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: XRP keeps the lead ahead of BTC and ETH
The cryptocurrency market has recovered slightly from a $150 billion dip, gaining back around $80 billion, but the top three cryptocurrencies are not out of danger just yet.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 2.0 gaining momentum, but price remains below all-time high
Bitcoin price with 440% returns over the last six months, 108% in Q1, and almost 30% this month reflect the evolution of BTC from a speculative asset to a means of payment and a store of value for individual and institutional investors.