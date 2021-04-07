Polkadot established an all-time high at $46.8 on April 3 and has experienced a healthy correction since then, down to $40.66. The digital asset is trying to form a local bottom to see a new high in the short term.

Stellar network’s validator nodes experienced an unexpected breakdown recently. During the same period, the XLM price also hit a dead end and is eyeing a pullback.



The Bitcoin Cash price had a significant rally in the past four days, gaining about 33% in value. BCH experienced a correction down to $620, and several indicators show that it could slip even further.