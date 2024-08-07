Donald Trump-themed tokens rallied after he announced an upcoming interview with Elon Musk.

MAGA, STRUMP and TREMP among major gainers following the announcement.

Crypto community expressed surprise as Democrat nominee Kamala Harris picked potential crypto-hostile candidate Tim Walz as running mate.

PolitIFi meme coins, themed after Republican nominee Donald Trump experienced gains on Tuesday following a series of events around the upcoming presidential race, including an interview with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk slated for August 12. Meanwhile, the Democrat ticket of Harris and Walz has stirred criticism from some crypto community members with speculations that the Minnesota governor may be anti-crypto.

MAGA, STRUMP and TREMP tokens up amid DJT dump on investors

PolitiFi tokens named after Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump began to rally earlier today following an announcement that the former President will have an interview with Tesla billionaire Elon Musk on August 12.

The interview details are yet to be disclosed, but it follows Musk's public endorsement of Trump as his presidential choice. Members of the crypto community claim that this move is highly instrumental for the Trump campaign, which has remained largely pro-crypto in the past few months.

The announcement triggered a brief rally among several Trump-themed tokens, including STRUMP, which has surged 16%; TREMP, which has rallied 4%; and MAGA, which rose 6%.

The surge across Trump-themed tokens may signify the crypto community's support for the former President.

Meanwhile, crypto prediction market Polymarket revealed that users still hold a high position on Trump winning the election in November. Odds still have Trump at a 52% win, while Harris is behind at 46%.

This follows Vice President Kamala Harris choosing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate for the upcoming presidential elections. Walz has been a major player in the party's election decisions but has allegedly held a strong stance for strict crypto regulations, noted VanEck’s Head of digital assets Matthew Sigel.

VP Pick Governor Tim Walz of MN has advocated for stricter crypto regulations to ensure the financial system’s security & stability & protect consumers from potential fraud & abuse. — matthew sigel, recovering CFA (@matthew_sigel) August 6, 2024

In other news, the DJT token plummeted over 91% in the past 24 hours, after an insider with over 20% of its supply dumped its holdings on the market. The token's creator Martin Shkreli had alleged that Donald Trump's son, Barron Trump, was involved in the project, but the former President's son didn't confirm the claims.