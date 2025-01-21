- Pepe’s price extends its decline on Tuesday after correcting over 20% since Saturday.
- The technical outlook suggests further correction as momentum indicators show signs of weakness.
- On-chain data also indicates a bearish picture as PEPE’s long-to-short ratio is below one, and daily active addresses are falling.
Pepe (PEPE) continues to decline and trades below $0.000015 at the time of writing on Tuesday after correcting more than 22% since Saturday. The technical outlook suggests further correction ahead as momentum indicators show signs of weakness. Moreover, the frog theme-based meme coin’s on-chain data also indicates a bearish picture as PEPE’s long-to-short ratio is below one, and daily active addresses are falling.
Pepe shows signs of a double-digit correction
Pepe price faced rejection around a descending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple highs since early December) on Saturday and declined 22.86% until Monday, closing below its 200-day Exponential Moving Average at $0.000017. When writing on Tuesday, PEPE falls below its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.000015 (calculated from an early November low of $0.0000077 to an early December high of $0.000028).
If PEPE continues to pull back and closes below $0.000015 on a daily basis, it could extend the decline by 14% from current levels and retest its daily support level at $0.000013.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 38, below its neutral level of 50 and points downwards, indicating strong bearish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator also shows a bearish crossover on Sunday, suggesting a sell signal and a downtrend.
PEPE/USDT daily chart
Another bearish sign is Coinglass’s Pepe long-to-short ratio, which reads 0.80, the lowest level in over a month. This ratio below one reflects bearish sentiment in the markets as more traders are betting for the Pepe price to fall.
Pepe long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass
Santiment’s Daily Active Addresses index, which tracks network activity over time, paints a bearish picture for the frog-theme-based meme coin. A rise in the metric signals greater blockchain usage, while declining addresses point to lower demand for the network.
In PEPE’s case, Daily Active Addresses fell from 28,131 in mid-November to 2,606 last week. This indicates that demand for Pepe’s blockchain usage is decreasing, which doesn’t bode well for Pepe’s price.
Pepe Active Addresses chart. Source: Santiment
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple's XRP saw increased buying pressure as Trump taps pro-crypto Mark Uyeda as acting SEC Chair
Ripple is up 5% on Monday after US President Donald Trump announced pro-crypto Mark Uyeda as the new acting Securities & Exchange Commission Chair. It follows increased buying activity across XRP market.
Donald Trump selects pro-crypto Mark Uyeda as acting SEC Chair
A notice from the White House on Monday revealed that President Donald Trump selected Securities & Exchange Commission Commissioner Mark Uyeda to replace Gary Gensler as the agency's acting Chairman.
Crypto Today: BTC, Solana, XRP set new $3.7T record on Trump inauguration
The global crypto market capitalization grew by 2.4% on Monday, reaching a new all-time high of $3.7 trillion. Cumulative crypto market trading volume crossed the $640 billion mark for the first time since November.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH set for rally as its Foundation allocates 50,000 ETH to DeFi
Ethereum trades around $3,330 on Monday following the general crypto market decline stemming from traders' reaction to Unites States President Donald Trump's failure to mention crypto during his inauguration.
Bitcoin: BTC rallies above $102,000 ahead of Trump’s inauguration
BTC's price continues to trade in the green, trading above $102,000 at the time of writing on Friday after rallying more than 7% this week. Recent US macroeconomic data released this week supported the rise of risky assets like BTC.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.