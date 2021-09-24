PBoC imposes ban on crypto trading as it fosters ‘illegal financial activity’

- PBoC bans crypto trading activities and a plethora of associated services, labeling it “illegal.”
- Overseas cryptocurrency exchanges providing services to Chinese residents will be investigated in accordance with the law.
- PBoC reveals active monitoring (online and offline), fullchain tracking and fulltime information backup of mining and exchange transactions.
China’s central bank cracks down on illegal financial activities from overseas cryptocurrency exchanges. The recent announcement marks the People’s Bank of China's (PBoC) strongest move against cryptocurrency mining and trading to date.
Ban on cryptocurrency trading and related services in Mainland China
In a recent crackdown on exchanges and institutions involved in crypto mining and providing crypto-related services, PBoC has announced a complete ban on cryptocurrency trading.
PBoC has banned overseas exchanges from catering to Mainland China residents online. Financial institutions, payment firms and related companies are barred from facilitating online crypto trading.
The PBoC considers all cryptocurrency-related transactions illegal based on information on their website.
When Beijing shut down all Bitcoin mining activities, triggering “The Great Migration,” the country took its first steps in its clampdown on cryptocurrency-related activities and entities.
Bobby Lee, founder and CEO of BalletCrypto, a physical crypto wallet, considers that PBoC’s latest move is not the “last nail in the coffin.”
Don’t panic: #China has just banned #Bitcoin again!— Bobby Lee - Ballet: World's EASIEST wallet! (@bobbyclee) September 24, 2021
This time, the ban targets trading on offshore exchanges (using VPN), as well as using local agents or OTC services to exchange from CNY to & from USDT.
As bad as this may sound, it’s actually NOT the last nail in the coffin!
PBoC has cited concerns around the disruption in economic and financial order, criminal activities like gambling, illegal fundraising, money laundering and pyramid schemes as the primary cause for the crypto trading ban.
The central bank's concern is that cryptocurrency-related activities endanger national security and social stability.
PBoC’s plan of action includes collaborating with several government-run agencies to issue, supervise and guide a unified deployment of the crypto ban. The central bank has identified local financial authorities as the lead in implementing the ban in their provinces.
The crypto market has suffered a drop in prices, in response to PBoC’s announcement. Historically, news of a clampdown from China’s central bank triggers negative sentiment and fear among market participants.
Charles Edwards, founder of Capriole Investments, holds the opinion that news of China’s Bitcoin ban is not new. The recent drop in price is irrational. Edwards recently tweeted:
BREAKING: China bans Bitcoin for the 1000th time.— Charles Edwards (@caprioleio) September 24, 2021
The news of crypto trading being illegal in China is not new and honestly should have been priced in.
Bitcoin dropping 6%+ on this is irrational and a gift. https://t.co/435tMnSKfR
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon price looks to skyrocket 30% as technicals flash buy signal
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on SafeMoon price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SAFEMOON could be heading next.
Uniswap price eyes 20% gains as UNI technicals scream ‘buy'
Uniswap price faced a blockade at $21.51, slowing its recovery. The RSI reveals a bullish divergence in play, hinting at a 20% climb. A breakdown below $18.37 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Litecoin contemplates 17% ascent after reclaiming crucial barrier
Litecoin price experienced the second flash crash, which bottomed on September 21. While the descent was steep, the recovery seems to be coming along well. The recent upswing has pushed past a key resistance level, but LTC needs to hold above it to confirm buyers’ presence.
XRP price flips massive support floor into formidable resistance
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XRP price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how Ripple behaves as it trades below key resistance.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.