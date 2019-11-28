Paysafe Group’s Skrill woes customers with direct Bitcoin-to-altcoin conversions

- Direct Bitcoin-to-crypto conversions debut on Skrill Cryptocurrency Service platform.
- Support will be extended to other pairs in the near future.
Skrill, a digital mobile payments provider and a subsidiary of Paysafe Group has announced a new development that will see users directly convert Bitcoin to other cryptocurrencies. The new feature allows for instant conversions. In the beginning, users will only be able to convert from Bitcoin to other digital assets, however, support for more pairs in expected in the near future.
Another key takeaway from the feature is the ability to support faster transactions at lower fees. User s will no longer have to change Bitcoin to fiat before buying other cryptoassets.
The feature will start on Skrill but Paysafe hopes to extend it to Neteller as well as launch in other markets. Skrill Cryptocurrency Service enables the buying and selling of nine cryptocurrencies. Some of these cryptos include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple and Litecoin. There are up to 40 fiat currencies supported on the platform.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
