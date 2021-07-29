Dan Schulman said the project was already "code complete" and planned to be fully ramped in the United States in the next several months.
Payment provider company PayPal said its users may not have much longer to wait to have greater crypto functionality through the platform.
During PayPal’s Q2 2021 investor update call today, CEO Dan Schulman said the initial version of the company’s super app wallet was “code complete.” The PayPal president said the company planned for the wallet to be fully ramped in the United States in the next several months.
The super app wallet will feature high yield savings, early access to direct deposit funds, messaging capability, “additional crypto capabilities,” and more. Schulman said each wallet would be “unique, driven by advanced AI and machine learning capabilities.”
PayPal reported that it had more than 400 million active user accounts as of June 30, with $311 billion in total payment volume for the second quarter of 2021. Venmo, the PayPal-owned payments firm which launched crypto trading in April, had roughly $58 billion in total payment volume for the second quarter of 2021, with 76 million active accounts.
“We’re one of a few payments companies to allow consumers to use cryptocurrency as a funding source,” said the PayPal CEO. “We’re also seeing strong adoption and trading of crypto on Venmo.”
Earlier this month, PayPal announced it would be increasing the limit on crypto purchases for certain users based in the United States from $20,000 to $100,000. The payments firm initially said it would be entering the crypto space in October 2020, later allowing eligible customers to use crypto for trading and payments.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Classic price ignores the Bitcoin charge, but ETC still nears a 70% rally
Ethereum Classic price claimed the enduring 2018 high at $47.00 last week with a 15.7% surge from the midline of the descending parallel channel, triggering better outlooks for ETC.
Dogecoin price raises more questions than answers, while DOGE threatens a decline
Dogecoin price rebound remains unvalidated as the cryptocurrency fails to register one close above the midline of an ascending parallel channel since the July 21 breakout. Without greater conviction ...
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB is dead money below $0.00000733
Shiba Inu price was presented with an opportunity on July 21 as it released from a minor parallel channel and the cryptocurrency complex initiated a new rebound that has taken on an impulsive personality. Instead, SHIB has drifted sideways ...
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC energizes risk-on narrative with longest winning streak in 2021
Bitcoin price is on pace to close with eight consecutive up days for the first time since December 2020 and has registered an eight-day return of 33% at the time of writing, marking the best gain since the February breakout from ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.