- An update of the DeFi protocol Percent Finance resulted in a severe technical bug.
- The team seeks assistance from the issuers of the locked coins.
- The native token of the project drops like a stone.
Users of Percent Finance, a newly born community-owned fork of Compound Finance protocol, lost access to their over $1 million funds.
According to the Percent Finance team's official blog post, a technical bug in the programming code of the smart contracts rendered 446,000 USDC, 28 WBTC, and 313 ETH unavailable. It means that users cannot supply, borrow, repay, or withdraw their coins over $1 million at the current market prices. About 50% of that amount belongs to community mod team wallets.
Users funds on our platform amounting to ~$1m are stuck in money market smart contracts— Percent Finance (@PercentFinance) November 4, 2020
Reaching out to @WrappedBTC and @circlepay/@coinbase respective teams to help us make affected USDC/WBTC holders whole
Read Below:https://t.co/63Q1DlyqVv
The team of the project contacted Wrapped BTC, Circle Play, and Coinbase, asking for help to release the frozen funds and compensate users. The affected users are invited to contact the community moderator via direct messages of a dedicated Discord channel.
What happened to Percent Finance
Percent Finance is a decentralized protocol that came to life in September 2020 as a fork of a popular DeFi lending protocol, Compound Finance. The project positions itself as a decentralized money market that offers users access to permissionless lending and borrowing and aims to create fair and unmanipulated markets.
On November 5, the project team announced that some of their markets experienced problems after the interest rate model update.
Due to an error in the interest rate model update, which we conducted earlier today, the USDC, WBTC, and ETH markets are frozen. You cannot supply, borrow, repay, or withdraw from them at the moment.
As the team further explained, the frozen markets use an older style of CToken copied from Compound protocol as part of the fork. The error occurred when old-style tokens were updated to use a new style interest rate model, which is not compatible with them. As a result, CToken failed when trying to accrue interest.
The problem is severe because the error cannot be reversed.
5/ The interest rate model cannot be updated a second time (replacing it with a compatible one), because the first step of the upgrade process is to accrue interest using the old model.— Percent Finance (@PercentFinance) November 4, 2020
While other markets remain operational, the project asks users to repay any outstanding loans, withdraw their money, and refrain from borrowing in any markets. The developers reached out to Circle/Coinbase and BitGo to help release those funds, but frozen ETH may be lost forever.
Unfortunately, it seems the locked ETH may be irretrievable, but we are currently working on potential scenarios to make affected users whole.
PTC got rekt
PTC, the native token of Percent Finance, shed nearly 90% of its value in a matter of hours after the team confirmed the issue. According to CoinGeko data, PCT started the sell-off on November 4 from $0.14 and hit the low of $0.013. At the time of writing, the token is changing hands at $0.014.
PTC price chart
Currently, the token ranks as 1474, with a current market capitalization of $123,000 and an average daily trading volume of $43,000. The token reached its historical high at $27.9 on September 17 and lost nearly 100% of its value since that time.
PTC sell-off is exacerbated by the bearish sentiments dominating the DeFi industry. On October 30, the leading DeFi-tokens hit new lows amid the collapsing trading activity.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: Bitcoin hits $15,000 for the first time since January 2018
Bitcoin has finally surpassed the $15,000 barrier after a massive 6% price spike in the past 24 hours. The digital asset has ignored the uncertainty surrounding US presidential elections and continues climbing higher.
Yearn.finance Price Forecast: YFI ready for a 50% comeback
Yearn.finance appears to have found the bottom that analysts have been anticipating in the recent past. The hunt for a market bottom comes after the decentralized finance (DeFi) darling token lost ...
Ocean Protocol Price Analysis: OCEAN is primed for a 25% jump
Ocean Protocol jumped up from $0.2547 on October 7 to $0.5245 on October 28. Since then, it has gone down to $0.4639 at the time of writing. Technical analysis suggests that a jump to $0.5420 is on the cards for OCEAN.
Aave Price Forecast: AAVE technicals turn bullish, but buyers face one major obstacle
Aave fell from $41.65 to $27.75 between October 23 to November 4. Since then, the bulls have pushed the price up to $31. The price is flashing several buy signals that could see the price go up to $50.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hits $13,863 for the first time since June 2019
Bitcoin has retested the high at $13,863 set in June 2019, potentially forming a double top. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing increased volatility due to the upcoming US elections, as it's not clear who the winner will be.