XRP price held steady above key support at $0.50 despite a bearish turn of events where the altcoin was dropped off NYDFS greenlist.

Ripple’s XRP token security status is likely at risk as SEC works on its interlocutory appeal to overturn Judge Torres' ruling.

XRP price needs to sustain above the August low to climb to its $1.31 bullish target, according to a crypto analyst.

XRP price is above the $0.50 level on Wednesday, a key support for the altcoin in its comeback from the recent decline. While the New York financial regulator dropped Ripple XRP from its “greenlist,” the move failed to dampen the recovery of XRP. Ripple XRP was among one of the assets dropped from the list. While XRP holders and market participants expected a negative impact on the altcoin’s price, the asset continued its recovery and analysts set a target of $1.31 for the cryptocurrency.

XRP removed from New York financial regulator’s greenlist

Ripple’s XRP token removal from the NYDFS’s greenlist on Monday turned out to be a non-event for the altcoin. Market participants noted that except Bitcoin, Ethereum and a handful of stablecoins, no other cryptocurrencies feature on the list.

The move by the New York financial regulator comes at a time when the entity is shifting its stance on crypto assets and firms. Early on Monday, the regulator shared guidance asking virtual asset companies to increase transparency and raise their standards for token listing/ delisting.

XRP price held steady above $0.50, despite these moves by the regulator and analysts shared their bullish predictions for the asset.

XRP price eyes $1.31 target, analyst is long XRP

Pseudonymous crypto analyst @Coins_Kid has set a $1.31 target for XRP over the next few months. The analyst’s bullish thesis stands if the altcoin’s price climbs above the August low. A drop below the $0.4227 level could invalidate the analyst’s prediction.

XRP/USDT one-week price chart

Popular crypto analyst behind the X handle @CryptoKaleo told his 596,400 followers that they are long XRP. Kaleo notes that XRP price (USD pair) found support after complete retracement to pre-July ruling levels, while the BTC pair is on the verge of an High Tight Flag (HTF) breakout.

XRP/BTC four-hour price chart

Kaleo’s thesis is that SEC’s track record in 2023 makes it likely that the interlocutory appeal gets denied and XRP price makes a complete recovery. At the time of writing, XRP price is $0.5099 on Binance, the altcoin yielded 1.39% gains on the day.