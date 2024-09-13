OpenAI previews o1, a new series of models that reason through complex tasks and solve harder problems than previous models.

OpenAI, an American artificial intelligence research organization headed by Sam Altman of the Worldcoin (WLD) project, made a key announcement on September 12. The AI firm offered a preview of a new series of models that reason better and tackle difficult problems compared to older models.

The AI sector gained 2% in market capitalization in the past 24 hours, while WLD erased nearly 3% of its value. The AI token trades at $1.494 at the time of writing.

AI crypto sector notes gains with OpenAI announcement

OpenAI dropped one of the leading Large Language Models (LLN) ChatGPT and its successive versions to help users lean on AI for simple everyday tasks. The firm has come up with an AI model that reasons better and tackles harder problems and complex tasks in science, math and logic.

The AI organization named it o1 and released a preview on Thursday, September 11.

We're releasing a preview of OpenAI o1—a new series of AI models designed to spend more time thinking before they respond.



The official press release states that the firm expects regular updates and improvements and OpenAI will include evaluations for the next update to o1, currently under development.

Artificial intelligence crypto tokens added nearly 2% to their market capitalization in the last 24 hours, per CoinGecko data. The market cap is $23.49 billion at the time of writing.

Worldcoin, the native token of the project headed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, corrected nearly 3% on the day.

The AI token added over 2% to its value this week.